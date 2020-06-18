Love Island Australia: John James Of Big Brother Fame Shocks UK Fans With Arrival – Where Is He Now?

John James of Big Brother fame was on Love Island Australia in 2018. Picture: PA

Love Island Australia fans were shocked by the addition of John James in the villa, instantly recognising him from Big Brother UK.

For Love Island Australia fans only just catching up on season one as it airs in the UK on ITV2, viewers were shocked to see Big Brother star John James Parton, 34, enter the villa.

UK reality TV lovers instantly recognised John James from his days in the Big Brother house way back in 2010, where he had a brief romance with Josie Gibson.

For those who didn’t watch Love Island Australia when it first aired in 2018, here’s what you need to know about John James…

When was John James on Big Brother?

John James was on Big Brother in 2010. Picture: PA

DJ-turned reality star John James appeared on Big Brother’s eleventh series in 2010.

During his time in the house he grew close to fellow contestant Josie Gibson and they had a relationship outside of the show until 2011.

After their split, John James moved back to Australia.

Where is Love Island Australia star John James now?

John James left Love Island after not connecting with any of the girls. Picture: ITV2

John James has continued to work as a DJ and music producer, and also seems to do a lot of modelling, if his Instagram is anything to go by.

He is still in touch with some of the lads from Love Island, including Grant Crapp.

Does John James have a girlfriend?

John James has kept a low profile since his second brush with reality TV in Australia, so it’s not known whether he is in a relationship.

He famously walked out of Love Island Australia after a few days because he “wasn’t really making any connections” with the girls that were in the villa at the time.

