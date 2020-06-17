Who Won Love Island Australia Season One?

Some UK viewers want to know who wins Love Island Australia season one. Picture: ITV2

If you can’t wait to find out who wins Love Island Australia season one – here’s the spoiler!

Love Island Australia season one is only just airing on ITV in the UK, and fans keen to find out how it ends already want to know who won the series, which was filmed back in 2018.

If you can’t wait six weeks to see which couple wins, we’ve got the spoiler you asked for below.

If you want to find out who wins Love Island Australia season one and what happened to the couple, have a little scroll...

Love Island Australia season one was won by Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, who coupled up mid-way through the series.

The formerly loved-up couple shared the prize money of $50,000, but their TV fairytale romance didn’t last unfortunately.

Weeks after the Love Island Australia season one finale, Grant and Tayla broke up after it was revealed he had a secret girlfriend throughout his time on the show.

Tayla told NW magazine at the time she had “gut instincts” about Grant’s true relationship status and said she was devastated when she found out he had a girlfriend.

Love Island Australia season one winners Tayla and Grant. Picture: NINE

She found out by “bluffing” him and telling him his girlfriend had contacted her parents after doing her own research, at which point he came clean.

Tayla went on to have a relationship with another islander, Dom Thomas, but is now happily in love with AFL star Nathan Broad.

Tayla Damir is happily loved up with an AFL player. Picture: Tayla Damir/Instagram

Grant Crapp is still with the girlfriend he secretly had during the show. Picture: Grant Crapp/Instagram

Meanwhile, Grant is still with the girlfriend he was secretly still in a relationship with on the show.

He often shares loved-up selfies with girlfriend Lucy Cartwright, captioning a recent snap of them together: “God I love life.”

Love Island Australia season one continues every night on ITV2 at 9pm.

