Has Love Island Australia Been On ITV2 Before? Is It A New Series?

15 June 2020, 15:57 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 16:31

Love Island Australia series 1 was filmed in 2018.
Love Island Australia series 1 was filmed in 2018. Picture: Love Island Australia

Has Love Island Australia been on ITV2 before? Is it a new series?

Love Island Australia kicks off at 9pm on Monday night.

It's being billed as 'the Love Island you love...just with a different accent'.

But has ITV2 aired it before? Let’s take a look…

When Does Love Island Australia Start? ITV2 Confirm Aussie Start Date

Love Island Australia is about to become your new obsession.
Love Island Australia is about to become your new obsession. Picture: Love Island Australia

Has Love Island Australia been on ITV2 before?

No, but the series was aired on ITVBe - ITV2’s sister channel.

It was also made available to watch online so hardcore Love Island fans will probably have seen it already.

For those who haven't, it is packed with drama!

This fight between two of the contestants went viral when it originally aired:

Is Love Island Australia on ITV2 a new series?

No. The series was filmed back in 2018.

The reason it is being aired now is to make up for the fact that the UK version of the show isn’t going ahead as planned this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So be careful if you're searching any of the contestants names on social media, as you might end up seeing some spoilers!

