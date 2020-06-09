Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

9 June 2020, 15:24

Love Island Australia will air in the UK on ITV from June 15. But who is the host?

Let’s take a look…

Sophie Monk is a famous face in Australia.
The show is hosted by Sophie Monk.

Sophie Monk is an Australian singer, actress, model and TV personality.

Sophie is 40 years old and she looks fabulous!

Sophie appeared on The Choice in 2012, which is a spin-off to The Voice.

It was announced in 2015 that she would replace Spice Girl Geri Halliwell on Australia’s Got Talent and she won the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia the same year.

In 2017, she starred on The Bachelorette Australia, which is the same year she was announced as the host of Love Island Australia.

