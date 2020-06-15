Love Island Australia Season One: Are Any Couples Still Together?

15 June 2020, 21:15 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 21:16

Love Island Australia season one formed a few successful couples, but who is still together to this day? And where are they now? Here's what we know.

Love Island Australia season one saw a number of couples fall hard for each other, and a few stayed together beyond the show.

Love Island Australia Cast: Meet The Season 1 Contestants

Which couples are still together from season one of Love Island Australia? Here’s who are still going strong since leaving the reality series…

Tayla and Grant: Split

Tayla and Grant won Love Island Australia 2018
Tayla and Grant won Love Island Australia 2018. Picture: Unknown

Despite plans to move to Sydney together after winning the $50k cash prize on Love Island, Tayla and Grant weren’t meant to be.

Grant revealed he did in fact have a girlfriend on the outside world during the show called Lucy, after spending weeks inside the villa denying it was true. They split just 10 days after leaving the villa.

Are Josh and Amelia still together?

Love Island Australia's Josh and Amelia are still together
Love Island Australia's Josh and Amelia are still together. Picture: Ameliamarni/Instagram

After sparking doubts Amelia’s feelings for Josh weren’t real, the couple went on to prove everybody wrong by staying together after the show.

They now live together, and Amelia admitted in an Instagram post on 27 May they’ve “worked through issues” in their relationship but are “stronger and closer” than ever.

Eden and Erin: Split

Eden and Erin’s love story became a fan favourite inside the villa, but the fairytale didn’t continue away from the show.

Two months after the final, they shared a joint statement on Instagram to announce their split.

It said: “We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia."

"We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer."

"We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends."

Eden is now dating Married at First Sight star Cyrell Jiminez-Paule and Erin has moved in with her new boyfriend.

Dom and Shelby: Split

Shelby and Dom split shortly after Love Island
Shelby and Dom split shortly after Love Island. Picture: Shelby Bilby/Instagram

Dom and Shelby tried to make things work in the outside world, but broke up just a few weeks after the Love Island final.

They blamed the distance and their busy schedules for their split.

Are Millie and Mark still together?

Millie and Mark gave things a good go for a fair few months after Love Island ended, even planning to launch their own fashion brand called Island Couture.

But they split in March 2019, saying in a statement at the time they remain “very close friends.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

Latest Love Island News

Where are the Love Island: Australia series 1 cast now?

Love Island Australia Series 1: Where Are The Contestants Now?
Who is Love Island's Josh Moss? We take a closer look

Love Island Australia Josh Moss: Job, Instagram And Where Is He Now Revealed?
Love Island's Grant Crapp was not on good terms with viewers after the 2018 show

Love Island Australia Grant Crapp: Girlfriend, Instagram And Where Is He Now?
Love Island's Tayla Damir and everything she's up to now revealed

Love Island Australia Tayla Damir: Age, Instagram And Who Is Her Boyfriend Now?
Love Island Aussie contestant Justin Lacko has a very different life now

Love Island Australia Justin Lacko: Instagram, Age And Girlfriend Now Revealed

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Natasha Cherie went to the villa looking for her Mr.Right

Love Island Australia Natasha Cherie: Instagram, Job And Where Is She Now
The Love Island Australia cast: What are their real jobs?

Love Island Australia Cast: Their Jobs Away From The Villa Revealed
Love Island's Eden Dally labelled himself as the bad boy of the villa

Love Island Australia Eden Dally: Age, Instagram And Who Is His Girlfriend Now?
Meet Love Island Australia contestant Erin Barnett

Erin Barnett Love Island Australia: Job, Instagram And Where Is She Now Revealed
Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller was a villa favourite in 2018

Love Island Australia Millie Fuller: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed
Love Island Australia welcomed Charlie Taylor in 2018

Love Island Australia Charlie Taylor: Age, Job And Where Is He Now?

More Movies & TV News

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Where Is Love Island Australia Filmed? Location Revealed

Who is the host of Love Island Australia?

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

This is Going to Hurt is being adapted for a TV series

This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw Cast In Adam Kay's TV Adaption Of The Book
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2 starting tonight

6 Reasons We're Excited To Watch Love Island Australia

Love Island winter 2021 has been axed

Love Island Cancel 2021 Winter Series For Extended Summer Series Instead