Love Island Australia Season One: Are Any Couples Still Together?

Love Island Australia season one formed a few successful couples, but who is still together to this day? And where are they now? Here's what we know.

Love Island Australia Cast: Meet The Season 1 Contestants

Tayla and Grant: Split

Tayla and Grant won Love Island Australia 2018. Picture: Unknown

Despite plans to move to Sydney together after winning the $50k cash prize on Love Island, Tayla and Grant weren’t meant to be.

Grant revealed he did in fact have a girlfriend on the outside world during the show called Lucy, after spending weeks inside the villa denying it was true. They split just 10 days after leaving the villa.

Are Josh and Amelia still together?

Love Island Australia's Josh and Amelia are still together. Picture: Ameliamarni/Instagram

After sparking doubts Amelia’s feelings for Josh weren’t real, the couple went on to prove everybody wrong by staying together after the show.

They now live together, and Amelia admitted in an Instagram post on 27 May they’ve “worked through issues” in their relationship but are “stronger and closer” than ever.

Eden and Erin: Split

Eden and Erin’s love story became a fan favourite inside the villa, but the fairytale didn’t continue away from the show.

Two months after the final, they shared a joint statement on Instagram to announce their split.

It said: “We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia."

"We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer."

"We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends."

Eden is now dating Married at First Sight star Cyrell Jiminez-Paule and Erin has moved in with her new boyfriend.

Dom and Shelby: Split

Shelby and Dom split shortly after Love Island. Picture: Shelby Bilby/Instagram

Dom and Shelby tried to make things work in the outside world, but broke up just a few weeks after the Love Island final.

They blamed the distance and their busy schedules for their split.

Are Millie and Mark still together?

Millie and Mark gave things a good go for a fair few months after Love Island ended, even planning to launch their own fashion brand called Island Couture.

But they split in March 2019, saying in a statement at the time they remain “very close friends.”

