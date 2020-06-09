When Was Love Island On In Australia?

9 June 2020, 17:36

Love Island Australia has so far aired two seasons
Love Island Australia has so far aired two seasons.

After ITV confirmed that Love Island UK had been cancelled due to COVID-19, they have now confirmed that the Australian version is coming to our screens on June 15, but when did it originally air?

Love Island Australia is set to be our new summertime fix.

After the UK series had to cancel this year’s show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ITV2 decided to replace the slot with the Aussie version and we can't wait!

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

With a group of singletons coming together for our favourite dating show, fans have been wondering, when was it originally on in Australia?

Sophie Monk presents Love Island Australia
Sophie Monk presents Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram

When was Love Island on in Australia?

The Aussie version of the hit UK show has been a hit with fans down under after already having two seasons of its kind.

The one that’s set to premiere on ITV2 later this month is the first season.

It was originally filmed between May and July 2018.

The Islanders lived in a villa similar to the one we know and love, in Mallorca - the same location as the British version!

The second season of the Australian version aired between October and November 2019 and we’re sure fans will be ready to binge-watch it after getting through season one.

Apparently the drama that goes down in the Aussie version is like no other and we're sure we'll constantly be on the edge of our seats!

A $50,000 prize fund is at stake and we can't wait to see how it all pans out.

You can watch Love Island Australia on ITV2 on June 15 at 9pm.

