Love Island Australia Justin Lacko: Instagram, Age And Girlfriend Now Revealed

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
15 June 2020, 20:34 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 20:36
Justin Lacko from series one of Love Island is living a very different life now with his girlfriend and baby but who is he? And what is his job?
Love Island Australia introduced model Justin Lacko to the world back in 2018 during season one and it seems the hot model has never looked back.
Not only did he take part in the villa where he was finally taking some time to look for a girlfriend, but he’s gone on to star in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and much more.
Meet The Love Island Australia Host And Find Out Everything You Need To Know About Her
So who is Love Island’s Justin Lacko? How old is he and where is he from?
You’ll also be very interested to know about his girlfriend now and their very adorable baby so take that as your warning, there are spoilers ahead:
Prior to Love Island Justin was a young, hot model jet-setting around the world with his job. He was going on the show to finally concentrate on his love life.
On Love Island Australia, Justin was one of the older contestants at 27. Justin is from Melbourne, Australia.
Life is very different for Justin these days as he’s just welcomed (May 2020) baby boy Leo with girlfriend Anita Scott.
When he’s not enjoying his new role as dad, he’s still busy filling his modelling portfolio.
If you enjoyed looking at Justin’s face on Love Island Australia then you’ll love his Instagram @justinlacko.