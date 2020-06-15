Love Island Australia Justin Lacko: Instagram, Age And Girlfriend Now Revealed

15 June 2020, 20:34 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 20:36

Love Island Aussie contestant Justin Lacko has a very different life now
Love Island Aussie contestant Justin Lacko has a very different life now. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Justin Lacko from series one of Love Island is living a very different life now with his girlfriend and baby but who is he? And what is his job?

Love Island Australia introduced model Justin Lacko to the world back in 2018 during season one and it seems the hot model has never looked back.

Not only did he take part in the villa where he was finally taking some time to look for a girlfriend, but he’s gone on to star in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and much more.

Meet The Love Island Australia Host And Find Out Everything You Need To Know About Her

So who is Love Island’s Justin Lacko? How old is he and where is he from?

You’ll also be very interested to know about his girlfriend now and their very adorable baby so take that as your warning, there are spoilers ahead:

Justin Lacko looks very different two years on from Love Island Australia
Justin Lacko looks very different two years on from Love Island Australia. Picture: Justin Lacko/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia’s Justin Lacko and what is his job?

Prior to Love Island Justin was a young, hot model jet-setting around the world with his job. He was going on the show to finally concentrate on his love life.

How old is Justin Lacko and where is he from?

On Love Island Australia, Justin was one of the older contestants at 27. Justin is from Melbourne, Australia.

Love Island's Justin has just welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend Anita
Love Island's Justin has just welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend Anita. Picture: Justin Lacko/Instagram

What is Love Island’s Justin Lacko doing now? Does he have a girlfriend and baby?

Life is very different for Justin these days as he’s just welcomed (May 2020) baby boy Leo with girlfriend Anita Scott.

When he’s not enjoying his new role as dad, he’s still busy filling his modelling portfolio.

What is Justin Lacko’s Instagram account?

If you enjoyed looking at Justin’s face on Love Island Australia then you’ll love his Instagram @justinlacko.

