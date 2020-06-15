Love Island Australia Series 1: Where Are The Contestants Now?

Where are the Love Island Australia series 1 cast now? Picture: Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia is hitting ITV2 to indulge us in all our lockdown needs, so where are the contestants now? Warning- spoilers ahead!!

Just when we thought there was nothing left to watch, ITV2 is bringing the full Love Island: Australia series to our screens in place of the usual summer series which would be due to kick off any day now.

A full line up of amazing and obviously, hot contestants, we're obviously two years behind on the drama that takes place in the villa - so what are the cast up to now? And did anyone stay together?

Word of warning, there's spoilers about who gets together, stays together and splits ahead.

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

Where is Love Island's Grant Crapp now?

Grant is still muscly, tattooed and very good looking, spending a lot of his time doting on his canine pal as he hits the beach and travels the world.

He and Tayla, despite winning the show together and planning to use their $50k winnings to move to Sydney together, split shortly after the show because of a rumoured secret girlfriend he had called Lucy.

By the looks of his Instagram page, she was less of a rumoured secret girlfriend and more of an actual secret girlfriend that he's still together with today... drama.

Where is Love Island's Tayla Damir now?

Tayla appears less than bothered that her relationship was ruined after winning the show with Grant, despite getting a whole commitment ring given to her on national television, which is immortalised forever in this YouTube clip.

In a strange twist of fate, she and Grant finished within two weeks of the series wrapping and she moved onto another contestant from the series, Dom Thomas, with the pair dating for just under a year.

She's loved up with a hunky man, Nathan, and posts plenty of dreamy Instagram shots to show she's living her best post-villa life as a certified reality star.

Good for you, Tayla!

Where is Eden Dally now?

Eden, or as he more commonly goes by these days, dad, has been one busy guy since leaving the how, finding himself a lucky lady and having the cutest baby boy, Boston!

He and Erin Barnett were coupled up on day one, the first to drop the 'L bomb' and made it all the way through to the finale- with a fiery relationship full of ups and downs.

The pair announced their split in September 2018, writing on Instagram: "After much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways."

"We have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer."

So, it wasn't a forever love, or even, a year long love for the pair.

Where is Erin Barnett now?

Since Love Island Aus, Erin has gone on to star on another UK turned Aussie reality show, I'm A Celebrity Australia, which our very own Charlotte Crosby also starred on!

The reality star also documents her journey with endometriosis, be it hospital stays or recovering from surgeries, and she's been widely praised for raising awareness about the condition.

She's also loved up with a new man, Mick, although she hasn't posted with him since April...

Where are Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss now?

Seriously happy alert- yup, Amelia and Josh coupled up with each other in the villa and are going the distance!

They're still very much loved up and are always splashed across Instagram showing the world they're one of the rare couples to make it work outside in the real world, nearly making it to the two year mark.

They're quite literally always on the beach and showing off their toned physiques- and Amelia is also a YouTuber, doing clothes hauls and beauty stuff with 90 thousands subscribers, not too shabby!

