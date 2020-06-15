Love Island Australia Josh Moss: Job, Instagram And Where Is He Now Revealed?

Who is Josh Moss from season one of Love Island? And how old is he? Here’s everything you need to know including if he’s still with his Love Island girlfriend Amelia.

Love Island Australia season one is helping fill our Love Island hole thanks to coronavirus this summer and one contestant from the ITV2 series who will be helping to keep us entertained is Josh Moss.

And there’s a lot you need to know about this reality TV star including his age, job and girlfriend.

Plus, as the show was filmed nearly two whole years ago now, we take a look at what Josh is up to now - and is he still with his Love Island girlfriend Amelia? Here’s what we know (prepare for spoilers!):

Who is Love Island Australia contestant Josh Moss and how old is he?

Upon entering the Love Island villa in 2018, Josh claimed he had a genetic wandering eye and easily fell in love.

Josh went into the villa aged 25 and is now 27 years old.

What is Love Island Josh’s job?

Before his Love Island Australia fame, Josh was a sports administrator and it doesn’t appear he went back to that job role.

He’s now a full-time reality TV star making a living from Instagram and sponsorship deals.

Josh also has a podcast with his former Love Island pal Dom.

Are Love Island’s Josh and Amelia still together now?

They’re the only couple to have left Love Island Australia and still be together now. They’ve travelled the world, live together and are still very much in love.

What is Josh Moss’s Instagram?

To see more of Josh Moss post Love Island head over to his Instagram @joshmoss