Love Island Australia Josh Moss: Job, Instagram And Where Is He Now Revealed?

15 June 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 21:01

Who is Love Island's Josh Moss? We take a closer look
Who is Love Island's Josh Moss? We take a closer look. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Who is Josh Moss from season one of Love Island? And how old is he? Here’s everything you need to know including if he’s still with his Love Island girlfriend Amelia.

Love Island Australia season one is helping fill our Love Island hole thanks to coronavirus this summer and one contestant from the ITV2 series who will be helping to keep us entertained is Josh Moss.

And there’s a lot you need to know about this reality TV star including his age, job and girlfriend.

The Full Ten Original Love Island Australia Cast Revealed

Plus, as the show was filmed nearly two whole years ago now, we take a look at what Josh is up to now - and is he still with his Love Island girlfriend Amelia? Here’s what we know (prepare for spoilers!):

Josh Moss has become quite the Instagram star since his stint in 2018
Josh Moss has become quite the Instagram star since his stint in 2018. Picture: Josh Moss/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia contestant Josh Moss and how old is he?

Upon entering the Love Island villa in 2018, Josh claimed he had a genetic wandering eye and easily fell in love.

Josh went into the villa aged 25 and is now 27 years old.

What is Love Island Josh’s job?

Before his Love Island Australia fame, Josh was a sports administrator and it doesn’t appear he went back to that job role.

He’s now a full-time reality TV star making a living from Instagram and sponsorship deals.

Josh also has a podcast with his former Love Island pal Dom.

Joss Moss and Amelia left the Love Island villa together and are still together
Joss Moss and Amelia left the Love Island villa together and are still together. Picture: Josh Moss/Instagram

Are Love Island’s Josh and Amelia still together now?

They’re the only couple to have left Love Island Australia and still be together now. They’ve travelled the world, live together and are still very much in love.

What is Josh Moss’s Instagram?

To see more of Josh Moss post Love Island head over to his Instagram @joshmoss

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Grant Crapp was not on good terms with viewers after the 2018 show

Love Island Australia Grant Crapp: Girlfriend, Instagram And Where Is He Now?
Love Island's Tayla Damir and everything she's up to now revealed

Love Island Australia Tayla Damir: Age, Instagram And Who Is Her Boyfriend Now?
Love Island Aussie contestant Justin Lacko has a very different life now

Love Island Australia Justin Lacko: Instagram, Age And Girlfriend Now Revealed
Love Island's Natasha Cherie went to the villa looking for her Mr.Right

Love Island Australia Natasha Cherie: Instagram, Job And Where Is She Now
The Love Island Australia cast: What are their real jobs?

Love Island Australia Cast: Their Jobs Away From The Villa Revealed

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Eden Dally labelled himself as the bad boy of the villa

Love Island Australia Eden Dally: Age, Instagram And Who Is His Girlfriend Now?
Meet Love Island Australia contestant Erin Barnett

Erin Barnett Love Island Australia: Job, Instagram And Where Is She Now Revealed
Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller was a villa favourite in 2018

Love Island Australia Millie Fuller: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed
Love Island Australia welcomed Charlie Taylor in 2018

Love Island Australia Charlie Taylor: Age, Job And Where Is He Now?
Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Where Is Love Island Australia Filmed? Location Revealed

What happened to Love Island Australia's Cassidy? Here's what we know

Cassidy McGill Love Island Australia: Instagram, Job And Boyfriend Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Who is the host of Love Island Australia?

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

This is Going to Hurt is being adapted for a TV series

This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw Cast In Adam Kay's TV Adaption Of The Book
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2 starting tonight

6 Reasons We're Excited To Watch Love Island Australia

Love Island winter 2021 has been axed

Love Island Cancel 2021 Winter Series For Extended Summer Series Instead
Love Island Australia series 1 was filmed in 2018.

Has Love Island Australia Been On ITV2 Before? Is It A New Series?