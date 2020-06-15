Love Island Australia Millie Fuller: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed

15 June 2020

Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller was a villa favourite in 2018
Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller was a villa favourite in 2018. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

ITV2 are bringing Love Island Australia to the UK and Millie Fuller is one of the most popular contestants. Here’s everything you need to know including her boyfriend and life now.

Millie Fuller on Love Island Australia turns the head of pretty much every male in the villa with her.

Set to become a regular on our TV screens this summer, seeing as ITV2 can’t bring us the UK version of Love Island, we take a closer look at Millie and get to know her more - be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

So who is Love Island’s Millie from 2018? How old is she? And what is her job? Here’s all the facts including whether Millie is still together with Mark or has a new boyfriend:

Millie Fuller now owns her own dog walking business
Millie Fuller now owns her own dog walking business. Picture: Millie Fuller/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia contestant Millie Fuller?

Speaking before her time in the villa, the pretty brunette admitted when it comes to having a laugh, she hasn’t “found her limit yet”.

After being single for two years, Millie was after her “partner in crime”.

How old is Love Island’s Millie Fuller?

On the show, Millie is 24 years old and is now nearly 26 years old.

What is Millie Fuller’s job?

A total dog lover, Millie was a doggy daycare worker and now owns her own business, Dog Vlogs.

She also makes a lot of money from Instagram sponsorship deals.

What is Millie Fuller’s Instagram?

You can get a closer look at Millie over on her Instagram page @millie1993.

What does Love Island Australia’s Millie Fuller do now and is she still together with Mark?

Still in the dog business, Millie is also an influencer and still gets herself plenty of sponsorship deals.

Sadly, her Love Island partner Mark and her are no longer together and there's no sign of a significant other in her life just yet.

