Love Island Australia Natasha Cherie: Instagram, Job And Where Is She Now

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
15 June 2020, 20:31 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 20:36
How old is Natasha Cherie from Love Island Australia? And what is her business? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 series one contestant.
Love Island Australia welcomed ten hot hopefuls into their villa for a summer of love in 2018 and Natasha Cherie was one of the contestants looking for the real thing.
Setting her hopes on a guy with big muscles and a boat, we take a closer look at Natasha as she takes over our screens on ITV2 this summer.
Meet The Full Cast Of Love Island Australia Series One
So who is Natasha Cherie from Love Island Australia? What is her Instagram and business? And where is Natasha now? Here’s everything you need to know (with a few spoilers):
Going into the Love Island villa a successful business owner and already 100,000 followers on Instagram, Natasha was one of the contestants who was scouted out rather than auditioned.
She felt like Love Island was her time to find a man at the age of 24.
Natasha owned a luxury beauty salon in Perth before Love Island and still does.
She also now has a few sponsorship deals to help boost her bank balance too.
You can find Natasha’s very beautiful Instagram page @tashacherie.
After an early exit from the villa, Natasha returned to her normal life pretty quickly. She also has her own YouTube channel.