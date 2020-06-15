Love Island Australia Natasha Cherie: Instagram, Job And Where Is She Now

15 June 2020, 20:31 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 20:36

Love Island's Natasha Cherie went to the villa looking for her Mr.Right
Love Island's Natasha Cherie went to the villa looking for her Mr.Right. Picture: Natasha Cherie/ITV2

How old is Natasha Cherie from Love Island Australia? And what is her business? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 series one contestant.

Love Island Australia welcomed ten hot hopefuls into their villa for a summer of love in 2018 and Natasha Cherie was one of the contestants looking for the real thing.

Setting her hopes on a guy with big muscles and a boat, we take a closer look at Natasha as she takes over our screens on ITV2 this summer.

So who is Natasha Cherie from Love Island Australia? What is her Instagram and business? And where is Natasha now? Here’s everything you need to know (with a few spoilers):

Natasha Cherie has a job as a beauty salon owner
Natasha Cherie has a job as a beauty salon owner. Picture: Natasha Cherie/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Natasha Cherie and how old is she?

Going into the Love Island villa a successful business owner and already 100,000 followers on Instagram, Natasha was one of the contestants who was scouted out rather than auditioned.

She felt like Love Island was her time to find a man at the age of 24.

What is Natasha Cherie’s job and business?

Natasha owned a luxury beauty salon in Perth before Love Island and still does.

She also now has a few sponsorship deals to help boost her bank balance too.

Love Island's Natasha Cherie didn't have much luck on series 1
Love Island's Natasha Cherie didn't have much luck on series 1. Picture: Natasha Cherie/Instagram

What is Natasha Cherie’s Instagram?

You can find Natasha’s very beautiful Instagram page @tashacherie.

Where is Love Island’s Natasha Cherie now?

After an early exit from the villa, Natasha returned to her normal life pretty quickly. She also has her own YouTube channel.

