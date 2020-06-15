Erin Barnett Love Island Australia: Job, Instagram And Where Is She Now Revealed

15 June 2020, 18:53 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 18:56

Meet Love Island Australia contestant Erin Barnett
Meet Love Island Australia contestant Erin Barnett. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

How old is Love Island’s Erin Barnett? And does she have a boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian contestant from 2018.

Love Island Australia has a line up full of interesting characters and Erin Barnett is definitely one of them.

Describing herself as a “sexy nurse” on her Love Island VT, Erin is sure to be one the biggest contestants from Love Island Australia season 1.

When Was Love Island Australia On In Aus?

So who is Erin Barnett and what do we need to know about her? Here’s all the facts including her age, job, Instagram and of course, what she’s up to now, so be prepared, there may be spoilers ahead:

Who is Love Island contestant Erin Barnett?

Half Portuguese, Erin had a long term relationship of three years before the show. She proved everyone wrong by getting a nursing degree and admitted she’s not shy of confrontation.

How old is Erin Barnett?

Erin joined the Love Island cast at the age of 23 and in 2020 is now 25.

Erin Barnett and her older boyfriend moved in together in early 2020
Erin Barnett and her older boyfriend moved in together in early 2020. Picture: Erin Barnett/Instagram

Does Erin Barnett have a boyfriend?

Erin found herself the perfect other half in the Love Island Australia villa (we won’t spoil it for you) however, it didn’t last.

She’s currently dating Mike, a relationship that certainly caused some headlines thanks to their 19-year age gap. They moved in together in early 2020 and things seems to be going very well for the happy couple.

What is Erin Barnett’s job?

Prior to Love Island, Erin was a nurse and now it seems she’s a full time reality TV star. Since Love Island Australia she’s been on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! And Beauty and The Geek.

Love Island's Erin Barnett now spends her days as a celebrity rather than a nurse
Love Island's Erin Barnett now spends her days as a celebrity rather than a nurse. Picture: Erin Barnett/Instagram

What is Erin Barnett’s Instagram?

With over 350,000 followers, you can find a whole Insta feed of beauty, travel and cute dogs at @erin.alysha.

What has Erin been doing since Love Island?

Still friends with some of the cast, Erin has spent her days living the celebrity lifestyle. She’s also documented her journey with endometriosis.

