Love Island Australia Charlie Taylor: Age, Job And Where Is He Now?

Love Island Australia welcomed Charlie Taylor in 2018. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Charlie Taylor entered Love Island and put his sporting career on hold so who is he? And how can I find him on Instagram?

Love Island Australia welcomed Charlie Taylor onto our reality TV screens in season one in 2018 - but what do we need to know about the contestant?

Joining a full line up of hotties, Australia footballer player Charlie has got people very interested in his personal life including how old he is, his career and his family life.

Everything You Need To Know About Love Island Australia's Host

So here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island Australia star Charlie including where he is now - spoilers ahead:

Charlie Taylor left the Love Island villa early on in the competition. Picture: Charlie Taylor/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia’s Charlie Taylor?

With a busy career, family (he’s one of eight children!) and social life - Charlie used Love Island as time to find his one true love. Unfortunately he wasn’t given the best of chances and was the first to be eliminated from the villa.

How old is Love Island’s Charlie Taylor?

Charlie went on Love Island at 22 years old and is now nearly 24.

What is Love Island Charlie Taylor’s job?

Athletic, Charlie is an Australian football player - much like our rugby.

He went back to his day job pretty soon after his exit and also bagged himself a few modelling deals along the way.

What is Charlie Taylor’s Instagram and where is he now?

You can become one of Charlie’s thousands of Instagram followers by using his handle @charlietaylor.

While he’s still enjoying his rugby career now, Charlie has also revealed he wants to get into acting.