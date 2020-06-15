Love Island Australia Charlie Taylor: Age, Job And Where Is He Now?

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
15 June 2020, 18:23 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 18:26
Charlie Taylor entered Love Island and put his sporting career on hold so who is he? And how can I find him on Instagram?
Love Island Australia welcomed Charlie Taylor onto our reality TV screens in season one in 2018 - but what do we need to know about the contestant?
Joining a full line up of hotties, Australia footballer player Charlie has got people very interested in his personal life including how old he is, his career and his family life.
Everything You Need To Know About Love Island Australia's Host
So here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island Australia star Charlie including where he is now - spoilers ahead:
With a busy career, family (he’s one of eight children!) and social life - Charlie used Love Island as time to find his one true love. Unfortunately he wasn’t given the best of chances and was the first to be eliminated from the villa.
Charlie went on Love Island at 22 years old and is now nearly 24.
Athletic, Charlie is an Australian football player - much like our rugby.
He went back to his day job pretty soon after his exit and also bagged himself a few modelling deals along the way.
You can become one of Charlie’s thousands of Instagram followers by using his handle @charlietaylor.
While he’s still enjoying his rugby career now, Charlie has also revealed he wants to get into acting.