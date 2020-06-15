Where Is Love Island Australia Filmed? Location Revealed

Where is Love Island Australia filmed? Here's the facts. Picture: Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia filmed is on ITV2 and while we get to know the cast and love dramas, what we REALLY want to know is, where is it filmed? Love Island Australia's location and setting revealed.

Love Island Australia is about to take over the UK as ITV2 are airing the first series over the next few weeks to help us cope with the fact that our version of the show isn’t going ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But where is Love Island Australia filmed? Let’s find out all about that beautiful location.

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Series 1 of Love Island Australia was filmed in Mallorca, Spain, which is where the UK version is filmed.

In fact, the Australian Islanders weren’t far away from where the British series was filming.

The villa included an open-plan living, one large bedroom and day beds outside, similar to the one used in the UK version. There was also a Hideaway bedroom, a pool, a hot tub and, of course, an iconic fire pit.

The property is huge, with stunning ocean views overlooking the Bay of Pollensa. What could be more romantic?!

The second series was relocated to Fiji! The reason they apparently decided to relocate was because Fiji is much closer to Australia - which makes perfect sense.

Why wasn't Love Island Australia filmed in Australia?

Because the show is filmed in the Australian winter and temperatures can get a little chilly down under at that time of year.

