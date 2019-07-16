Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Who Predicts He’ll ‘Hit It Off’ With Maura Higgins

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s new contestant Greg O’Shea is a professional rugby player with a law degree.

Greg O’Shea entered Love Island 2019 with his sights set on fellow Irish beauty Maura Higgins – who is at the beginning of a budding romance with Curtis Pritchard.

Rugby player Greg is after a girl “who lives a positive lifestyle”, after being single for the past year following a relationship with a girlfriend he was planning to propose to.

Here’s everything you need to know about Greg…

How old is Greg O’Shea?

Greg is a 24-year-old from Limerick, Ireland.

What is his Instagram handle?

Greg O'Shea has a degree in law. Picture: Greg O'Shea/Instagram

The sportsman’s profile is @gregoshea, where he had 27k followers on his first day in the villa.

He regularly posts snaps of himself playing rugby, as well as pictures flaunting his ripped six pack and nights out with his friends.

What does Greg do?

Greg is a professional rugby player but he also has a degree in Law. He plays for the Ireland national rugby sevens team as a fly-half, after finding his passion for the sport at school and landing a rugby scholarship at college.

What he said about entering Love Island

Before entering the villa Greg said: “I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know.”

He’s also hoping his time on the island will restore his faith in love, after being left heartbroken after his last relationship which was four-years long.

Greg added: “My career means I’m away travelling a lot and she was struggling with that in the relationship. It hurt a lot and it took a lot of friends and family to pick me up after that. Out of respect to myself, her and how great our relationship was, I didn’t date anyone for six months after we broke up so have only been open to getting out there again in the past few months. I have been on a few dates with girls I’ve met organically. I don’t believe in dating apps, I’ve never been on them.”

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

