Love Island's Maura Higgins Made Feelings For Curtis Pritchard Clear Weeks Ago In Unseen Clip

15 July 2019, 12:34

Maura Higgins has turned her attentions to Curtis Pritchard
Maura Higgins has turned her attentions to Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV2

Maura Higgins said she would couple up with Curtis Pritchard when she first entered the villa – in unaired scenes.

Following Amy Hart’s dramatic exit from the Love Island villa over her heartbreaking split from partner Curtis Pritchard, Maura Higgins quickly made her interest in the professional dancer clear.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

However, fans were quick to brand the Irish beauty “fake” for turning her attentions to Curtis.

But Maura’s close pal Lucie Donlan – who was dumped from the villa in week six – has defended the ring girl, claiming Maura said she had her eye on him as soon as she entered the villa.

When asked by the girls who she would ideally like to couple up with if all the boys were single, Maura said Curtis but the clip was apparently never shown on TV.

Explaining the moment in a chat with Capital, Lucie said it’s the one thing she wishes viewers had seen as many fans are now accusing Maura’s feelings towards Curtis as “fake”.

Lucie said: “On the second day after she came in I asked her, ‘if all the boys were single right now who would you choose?’ And she said Curtis, and I’m so gutted it didn’t get aired, because I know to everyone now it’s become a shock but to me it wasn’t.

“She didn’t want to go for Curtis then because of Amy obviously, they were so strong back then and she didn’t want to ruin anything. That’s why she’s stepped in now while he’s single.”

However, Lucie continued to say she doesn’t think Curtis deserves Maura.

“I hope he picks her over Francesca because she deserves it,” Lucie said. “But at the same time he does look like he’s playing them a little bit so I don’t think he quite deserves her. She’s had such a hard time in there, she needs someone to know they want her for her.”

Curtis was branded a ‘game player’ by fans before his relationship with Amy Hart came to an end, after the 23 year old was seen dodging his partner’s questions about their future outside of the villa.

Amy and Curtis broke off their budding romance after he admitted he’d had his head turned by new arrival Jourdan Riane.

Air hostess Amy said she wanted to give things another go but Curtis told her he didn’t see their relationship lasting in the real world.

Curtis is now getting to know both Maura and new girl Francesca Allen.

