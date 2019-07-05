Exclusive

Curtis Pritchard ‘Played A Cynical Game’ With Amy Hart On Love Island – Says Psychologist

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart called it quits on Thursday night. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard shocked viewers when he dumped Amy Hart after having his head turned.

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart’s five-week relationship came crashing down when she returned from Casa Amor to find he’d had his head turned by Jourdan Riane.

After talking through “what was missing” from their relationship, Curtis and Amy called it quits on Thursday night following numerous discussions about why he felt at the back of his mind that something was off in their blossoming romance.

Amy Hart was devastated after Curtis Pritchard told her there was something missing from their relationship. Picture: ITV2

The sudden end to their romance following a month of being called “couple goals” by their co-stars stunned viewers, and a relationship expert and psychologist has revealed what might have been going on in Curtis’ head, suggesting he may have pretended to be into Amy more than he really was.

“Unfortunately, it looks as though Curtis has been playing a very cynical game by effectively overstating his feelings for Amy, or even pretending to have feelings for her when he never really did, while also keeping his options open" said We-Vibe's Relationship Expert, psychologist, Dr Becky Spelman. "This is likely to double Amy’s pain; it is bad enough to feel that you have been loved once and have now been abandoned, but still worse to realise that you were never really loved at all.”

Although Curtis and Amy have called it quits, any signs they would’ve made it work on the outside have already been quashed.

The relationship expert added: “Perhaps Curtis and Amy will seem to weather this storm initially, but it is hard to see this relationship genuinely working out in the long term, if Curtis is already keeping himself open to new possibilities this early in the game. Amy should keep her head held high, acknowledge her pain, and move on.”

Amy’s heartache was clear when she teared up in the beach hut, and the scenes led to her being taken out of the villa for a short time while she spoke to a therapist.

Producers apparently whisked her out for psychological support when she became extremely emotional while talking in the beach hut.

The 26-year-old is said to have returned to the villa after being provided with therapy and psychological support, a matter that has been high on the public agenda this year after the deaths of two former contestants, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

A representative for Love Island has said: "We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset." "All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa."

"This means Islanders are always able to reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need. We will of course continue to monitor all of our Islanders in line with our robust protocols." "Love Island holds a mirror up to relationships and all the different dynamics that go with them."

