Amy Hart Was 'Force Fed' By Love Island Producers After Heartbreak Weight Loss

11 July 2019, 10:49

Amy Hart has revealed she was forced to eat during Love Island heartbreak
Amy Hart has revealed she was forced to eat during Love Island heartbreak. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Amy Hart has spoken about her Love Island ordeal and said producers forced her to eat after noticing she had lost weight.

Amy Hart has revealed the extent of her emotional turmoil that led to her walking out of the Love Island villa, with producers forcing her to eat after noticing she had lost a significant amount of weight over her split from Curtis Pritchard.

The former air hostess told this publication: "I feel a million times better now I’ve left, but I defy anyone not to fall apart and be completely heartbroken. I was very confused. I couldn’t eat, I lost six pounds."

"I felt so numb. I didn’t feel hungry...When I wouldn’t eat, they would stand over me and make me eat a bowl of food or I couldn’t do the challenges."

Amy made the decision to leave the show after being dumped by her 'half' boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, who almost re-coupled during the Casa Amor segment of the show, which sent Amy into an emotional spiral that worried producers and saw her sent for psychological help.

The 26-year-old was had an emotional reunion with her Mum after flying back to the UK and doesn't regret her decision to leave the show at all, saying: "I’ve given up a place that 130,000 people applied for but I had to leave as I wasn’t myself any more. I was in absolute despair."

“I was grieving the loss of my first love, living in a house with him and watching one of my alleged friends get with him."

She has since tweeted a message thanking fans for their support and saying she's happy to be home, writing: "Thank you for all the support. It means so much. Home, happy, looking forward to what’s next! Amz xx."

