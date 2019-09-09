Amber Gill Confirms Greg O’Shea DID Dump Her Over Text Five Weeks After Love Island

9 September 2019, 14:57

Amber Gill was savagely dumped by Love Island partner Greg O’Shea over text.

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill was dumped by Greg O’Shea over text, the beauty therapist has now confirmed.

Following rumours Greg cruelly ended their budding romance in a message, the Irish rugby player said they ended things over a phone call.

Love Island's Amber Gill Shades Ex Greg O’Shea With ‘Real Relationships’ Jibe Days After Split

However, Amber – who was heartbroken over the split – discussed their break-up on Loose Women on Monday 9 September, confirming they did break-up over text.

Amber Gill confirmed she and Greg O'Shea ended their relationship over text
Amber Gill confirmed she and Greg O'Shea ended their relationship over text. Picture: ITV / Amber Gill/Instagram

She told the panel: “There was a call a few days prior, just chatting, but definitely on that day it was a text.”

Explaining she was upset by the end of their romance, Amber continued: “Obviously I’m really disappointed, I wasn’t expecting that at all. I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

“On that day I had to cancel because it wasn’t working out.”

Discussing what led to the break-up, Amber added: “I just think the careers and the distance was always a factor.”

Amber Gill revealed she'd wanted to make her romance with Greg O'Shea work
Amber Gill revealed she'd wanted to make her romance with Greg O'Shea work. Picture: ITV

Amber’s interview came after she appeared to subtly shade her ex in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of herself and best friend from the villa Anna Vakili, Amber wrote: “The realest relationship to come out of the villa and that’s the truth. I love you so much.”

Amber and Greg coupled up in the final two weeks of Love Island, eventually winning the series after weeks of heartache for the 24 year old over her rocky relationship with former partner Michael Griffiths.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Island Stars

Latest Love Island News

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Who Is Love Island Winner Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Crowned King Of The ITV2 Series With Amber Gill
Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Molly-Mae Hague, What Is The Love Island Star's Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?
Amber Gill liked a tweet about her and Ovie getting together

Love Island's Amber Gill Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie Soko Getting Together, Days After Splitting From Greg O’Shea
Anna Vakilli brands trolls racist after she and sister slated

Love Island's Anna Vakilli Calls Trolls 'Racist' As She & Sister Branded 'The Kramp Twins'
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance

Hot On Capital

Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Unveil Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

Ariana Grande

The famous pair are close friends.

Selena Gomez Shows Love To ‘Unreal’ BFF Taylor Swift On Instagram
LM5 dropped last year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Says LM5 Is The ‘Most Underrated Album Of The Year’

Little Mix

Sex Education Season 2 will drop soon!

Sex Education Cast Confirm Season 2 Of Netflix Series Has Finished Filming
Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2020

Louis Tomlinson Discusses Plans For Tour In 2020 After Dropping Brand New Song ‘Kill My Mind’

Louis Tomlinson

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

More Movies & TV News

Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Emily is reportedly the bookies favourite.

Strictly Come Dancing: Emily Atack Is The Favourite To Replace ‘Devastated’ Jamie Laing
Belle and Anton's relationship ended in a savage way

Love Island's Belle Hassan & Anton Danyluk's Relationship 'Ended Over The Phone'
Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury
Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her