Amber Gill Confirms Greg O’Shea DID Dump Her Over Text Five Weeks After Love Island

Amber Gill was savagely dumped by Love Island partner Greg O’Shea over text.

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill was dumped by Greg O’Shea over text, the beauty therapist has now confirmed.

Following rumours Greg cruelly ended their budding romance in a message, the Irish rugby player said they ended things over a phone call.

However, Amber – who was heartbroken over the split – discussed their break-up on Loose Women on Monday 9 September, confirming they did break-up over text.

Amber Gill confirmed she and Greg O'Shea ended their relationship over text. Picture: ITV / Amber Gill/Instagram

She told the panel: “There was a call a few days prior, just chatting, but definitely on that day it was a text.”

Explaining she was upset by the end of their romance, Amber continued: “Obviously I’m really disappointed, I wasn’t expecting that at all. I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

“On that day I had to cancel because it wasn’t working out.”

Discussing what led to the break-up, Amber added: “I just think the careers and the distance was always a factor.”

Amber Gill revealed she'd wanted to make her romance with Greg O'Shea work. Picture: ITV

Amber’s interview came after she appeared to subtly shade her ex in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of herself and best friend from the villa Anna Vakili, Amber wrote: “The realest relationship to come out of the villa and that’s the truth. I love you so much.”

Amber and Greg coupled up in the final two weeks of Love Island, eventually winning the series after weeks of heartache for the 24 year old over her rocky relationship with former partner Michael Griffiths.

