Love Island's Amber Gill Shades Ex Greg O’Shea With ‘Real Relationships’ Jibe Days After Split

9 September 2019, 10:38

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea split just five weeks after winning Love Island
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea split just five weeks after winning Love Island. Picture: PA / Amber Gill/Instagram

Amber Gill appears have taken a savage swipe at her ex Love Island beau Greg O’Shea.

Love Island winner Amber Gill, 22, split from co-star Greg O’Shea five weeks after they won the ITV2 competition, after the long distance between them and their hectic schedules drove Greg to apparently end their budding romance.

Amber was said to have been heartbroken by the break-up, but has been comforted by close pal and fellow islander Anna Vakili and her sister.

Molly-Mae Hague Claims Love Island Bosses ‘Haven’t Been In Touch’ Since She Left The Villa

However, their friendship was criticised by trolls on Twitter after one person claimed Amber “looked uncomfortable” around Anna and her lookalike sister Mandi.

Hitting back at the comments, Amber took to Instagram Stories to defend her friendship, writing: “This woman is the best friend I could ever wish for, she supports me 100 per cent. She has made me feel so good over these past few days and these comments need to stop.

Amber Gill defended her best friend Anna Vakili
Amber Gill defended her best friend Anna Vakili. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

“I’m happy so why’s everyone else so bothered? She’s trying to make me happy, not you, so go about your business please.”

She then added what seemed to be a dig at her former beau Greg as she posted a picture of herself and Anna with the caption: “The realest relationship to come out of the villa and that’s the truth. I love you so much.”

After it was reported Greg had dumped Amber by text, the Irish rugby player was quick to quash the rumour when he appeared on The Late Late Show alongside co-star Maura Higgins.

He told the show’s host: “Me and Amber have been chatting the last couple of days over phone calls, this whole thing about a text just isn’t true, people just want to sell stories.

“So we’re mad about each other, I’m mad about her, what’s not to be mad about? She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, personality, she’s the queen of Love Island for a reason.

“But we need to be realistic about the situation – she lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it.”

Greg explained he came back to Ireland to focus on his career, revealing he’s trying to get to the Olympics with the Sevens team and that he has law exams coming up.

Meanwhile, Amber has a long list of brands eager to work with her back in the UK.

