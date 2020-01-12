Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard: When Did They Get Together And Did They Split?

Love Island Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are one of the last remaining couples together from Love Island. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura Higgins and boyfriend Curtis Pritchard haven’t had an easy romance but they seem stronger than ever - here’s everything you need to know from their Love Island journey to their relationship struggles.

Love Island 2019 couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have beat the odds and become one of the last standing couples from the summer show last year.

Maura, who is currently competing on Dancing On Ice, and Curtis, who is performing on stage, officially coupled up in the villa just weeks before the final and it’s fair to say, no one saw it coming.

Love Island 2019 Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Still going strong, we take a look into Maura and her boyfriend’s relationship as they’re surrounded by rumours and split speculation.

Not long till I’m back in your arms♥️

Here’s everything you need to know:

How did Maura Higgins and boyfriend Curtis Pritchard get together?

Curtis spent the majority of his Love Island journey coupled up with Amy Hart before his head was eventually turned by some newbies and of course, Maura.

Once Amy left the villa, the two got to know each other better and it wasn’t long before they coupled up. They also made it to the Love Island final.

#loveislandreunion 💕 @curtispritchard12

When did Maura and Curtis go official?

They didn’t become boyfriend and girlfriend immediately after Love Island, but after a romantic break in October 2019, Curtis popped the all important question.

Did Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split?

The couple have been surrounded by break up rumours lately due to their hectic schedules keeping them apart.

However, Maura and Curtis ended the rumours once and for all with a rather sexy bath time snap.

