Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Share Raunchy Photo During New Year's Day Bath

2 January 2020, 10:42

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins welcomed in the New Year with a steamy bath
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins welcomed in the New Year with a steamy bath. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard finally reunited over the New Year, after struggling to find time to see each other in the run-up to Christmas.

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard’s busy schedules meant they didn’t see one another as much as they’d liked to before Christmas, with the dancer telling Lorraine he hadn’t seen his girlfriend for a while.

However, the couple were reunited over New Year, and Maura posted an intimate photo to show just what thy were getting up to.

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard ‘Haven’t Seen Each Other’ As Split Rumours Begin

Taking to Instagram Stories, Maura shared a picture of herself and her boyfriend in the bath together as the model held up a glass of red wine to toast the start of 2020.

Maura Higgins posted this snap from the bath with boyfriend Curtis Pritchard
Maura Higgins posted this snap from the bath with boyfriend Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

As her beau smiled at the camera, Maura wished her followers a happy new year.

The Irish beauty will soon be taking on Dancing on Ice, meaning she’ll have a jam-packed schedule in the upcoming months.

After weeks of rehearsals at the end of 2019, Curtis and Maura didn’t see very much of each other, something which sparked split concerns amongst fans.

Appearing on Lorraine alongside his brother AJ Pritchard before Christmas, Curtis revealed his next day off wasn’t until 2020 and his relationship with Maura was taking a big hit.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins struggled to find time to see each other over Christmas
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins struggled to find time to see each other over Christmas. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

He told Lorraine: “I think I have a day off in March next year.

“We haven't had time to spend with everyone, and Maura. I haven't seen Maura in a little bit.”

Curtis then went on to thank modern technology for helping him stay in contact with everyone.

“We're lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame.”

However, they did find time to see each other when Maura popped in to see her beau ahead of one of his pantomime performances in London.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Malin Andersson voiced her mental health concerns

Love Island Winter Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Malin Andersson Says 2020 Contestants Will 'Need Help'
Pete Wicks' pal Alisha Lemay is apparently being 'eyed-up' by Love Island bosses

Love Island Bosses ‘Eyeing Up’ TOWIE Star Pete Wicks’ Pal Alisha LeMay For Winter 2020 Series
Caroline Flack could lose a presenting job following assault charges

Caroline Flack Could Lose The Surjury Presenting Job After Assault Charges
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Love Island's Maura and Curtis

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard ‘Haven’t Seen Each Other’ As Split Rumours Begin

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez shares unreleased photos ahead of new album release

Selena Gomez Shares Unreleased Photos Ahead Of New Album Release

Selena Gomez

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk 2020

The Global Awards With Very.co.uk 2020: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi And Sam Smith Among The Nominees

Events

Travis Scott said he'll 'always love Kylie Jenner'

Travis Scott Says He’ll ‘Always Love’ Kylie Jenner As He Calls Daughter Stormi ‘My Best Friend’
Halsey organised a last-minute concert for fire relief in Australia

Halsey Pulls Together Last Minute Show In Melbourne For Fire Relief After Falls Festival Is Cancelled Due To Wildfires

Halsey

Jacqueline Jossa said she was called 'fat Lauren Branning' when she joined EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa Shares Heartache Of Being Branded ‘Fat Lauren Branning’ When She Was Cast On EastEnders
Caitlyn Jenner called her kids to apologise after she left I'm A Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner Called Daughters Kendall and Kylie 'To Apologise' For Backlash They Received During I'm A Celeb

More Movies & TV News

Neil the baby actor Oscar Hartland hinted at the return of Gavin and Stacey

Gavin And Stacey’s Neil The Baby Actor Says James Corden Hinted At Series 4
You Season 3 is happening according to the Joe Goldberg actor

You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot
Did you spot the meaning behind Love and Forty's names

You Season 2: Secret Meanings Behind Love and Forty’s Bizarre Names Revealed
Victoria Pedretti is part of the new You season 2 cast

You Season 2 Victoria Pedretti: Instagram, Age And Movies And TV Career Revealed
Oti Mabuse 'had a meltdown' over a new twist in The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer Production Had To Be Halted After Oti Mabuse ‘Had A Meltdown’ Over New Format