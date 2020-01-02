Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Share Raunchy Photo During New Year's Day Bath

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins welcomed in the New Year with a steamy bath. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard finally reunited over the New Year, after struggling to find time to see each other in the run-up to Christmas.

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard’s busy schedules meant they didn’t see one another as much as they’d liked to before Christmas, with the dancer telling Lorraine he hadn’t seen his girlfriend for a while.

However, the couple were reunited over New Year, and Maura posted an intimate photo to show just what thy were getting up to.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Maura shared a picture of herself and her boyfriend in the bath together as the model held up a glass of red wine to toast the start of 2020.

Maura Higgins posted this snap from the bath with boyfriend Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

As her beau smiled at the camera, Maura wished her followers a happy new year.

The Irish beauty will soon be taking on Dancing on Ice, meaning she’ll have a jam-packed schedule in the upcoming months.

After weeks of rehearsals at the end of 2019, Curtis and Maura didn’t see very much of each other, something which sparked split concerns amongst fans.

Appearing on Lorraine alongside his brother AJ Pritchard before Christmas, Curtis revealed his next day off wasn’t until 2020 and his relationship with Maura was taking a big hit.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins struggled to find time to see each other over Christmas. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

He told Lorraine: “I think I have a day off in March next year.

“We haven't had time to spend with everyone, and Maura. I haven't seen Maura in a little bit.”

Curtis then went on to thank modern technology for helping him stay in contact with everyone.

“We're lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame.”

However, they did find time to see each other when Maura popped in to see her beau ahead of one of his pantomime performances in London.

