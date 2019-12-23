Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard ‘Haven’t Seen Each Other’ As Split Rumours Begin

23 December 2019, 14:20

Love Island's Maura and Curtis
Love Island's Maura and Curtis haven't seen much of each other recently. Picture: PA

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are struggling to find time for one another as break up speculation surrounds them.

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have worried fans they are on the verge of splitting.

With the Irish model busy taking on Dancing On Ice, and the dancer occupied with pantomime, the pair have admitted they have very little time for one another.

Appearing on Lorraine alongside his brother AJ Pritchard, Curtis revealed his next day off wasn’t until next year and his relationship with Maura was taking a big hit.

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Meet New Winter Love Island Host Dating Iain Stirling

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have been dating since Love Island 2019
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have been dating since Love Island 2019. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

He told Lorraine: “I think I have a day off in March next year.

“We haven't had time to spend with everyone, and Maura. I haven't seen Maura in a little bit.”

Curtis then went on to thank modern technology for helping him stay in contact with everyone.

“We're lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame.”

Maura Higgins saw boyfriend Curtis during his pantomime rehearsals
Maura Higgins saw boyfriend Curtis during his pantomime rehearsals. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

But while fans are fresh to speculate this could be the beginning of the end for the Love Island couple, the pair are grabbing meet ups when they can as Maura popped in to see her boyfriend at work.

Sharing a photo on Insta, Curtis wrote: “@maurahiggins popping in to see me save london..... #dickwhittington.”

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are the only other 2019 Love Island couple still together.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Caroline Flack net worth

Caroline Flack Net Worth: Love Island Presenter’s TV Fortune Revealed

Features

Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack Denies Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton

Andrew Brady talks ex Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack’s Ex Andrew Brady Promises ‘The Truth Will Come Out’
Caroline Flack has got emotional on Instagram following her assault charges

Caroline Flack Admits It’s ‘The Worst Time Of Her Life’ As She’s Due In Court Today

Hot On Capital

Demi Lovato has split from Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato Splits From Austin Wilson And Tells Fans ‘Not To Go After Him’

Demi Lovato

James Corden and Ruth Jones in the Capital studio

James Corden & Ruth Jones Join Capital On Christmas Day For A One-Off Show
Christmas Lunch with James Corden & Ruth Jones

Gavin And Stacey: What Happened On The Fishing Trip? Christmas Special Could Reveal What Went Down Between Uncle Bryn And Jason
Shawn Mendes broke down on stage in Mexico City

Shawn Mendes Breaks Down In Tears As He Says A Special Thank You To Fans

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande has dropped her live tour album

Ariana Grande Drops ‘Sweetener’ Live Album As A Gift To Fans As She Wraps Up 2019 Tour

Ariana Grande

Christmas Edition of Finish The Lyric

WATCH: Dua Lipa, HRVY & More Take On 'Finish The Lyric: Christmas Edition'

Videos

More Movies & TV News

Daisy Ridley responded to comparisons to Cole Sprouse

WATCH: Daisy Ridley Reacts To Her Cole Sprouse Comparison

It's confirmed!

Laura Whitmore Will Replace Caroline Flack As Love Island Host Following Arrest, ITV Confirm
Roxanne Pallett's Celebrity Big Brother controversy has ranked as the most-complained TV moment

Roxanne Pallett's Stint In Big Brother Ranked As Most Complained-About TV Show Moment
The cast of Harry Potter reunited

Harry Potter's Emma Watson & Tom Felton Reunite With Co-Stars For Christmas
Gavin and Stacey is returning to our screens

Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special 2019: Trailer, Cast And Storyline