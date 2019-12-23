Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard ‘Haven’t Seen Each Other’ As Split Rumours Begin

Love Island's Maura and Curtis haven't seen much of each other recently. Picture: PA

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are struggling to find time for one another as break up speculation surrounds them.

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have worried fans they are on the verge of splitting.

With the Irish model busy taking on Dancing On Ice, and the dancer occupied with pantomime, the pair have admitted they have very little time for one another.

Appearing on Lorraine alongside his brother AJ Pritchard, Curtis revealed his next day off wasn’t until next year and his relationship with Maura was taking a big hit.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have been dating since Love Island 2019. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

He told Lorraine: “I think I have a day off in March next year.

“We haven't had time to spend with everyone, and Maura. I haven't seen Maura in a little bit.”

Curtis then went on to thank modern technology for helping him stay in contact with everyone.

“We're lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame.”

Maura Higgins saw boyfriend Curtis during his pantomime rehearsals. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

But while fans are fresh to speculate this could be the beginning of the end for the Love Island couple, the pair are grabbing meet ups when they can as Maura popped in to see her boyfriend at work.

Sharing a photo on Insta, Curtis wrote: “@maurahiggins popping in to see me save london..... #dickwhittington.”

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are the only other 2019 Love Island couple still together.