18 June 2020, 17:36
Love Island Australia season one have a cast as gorgeous as you’d expect – but how old are they?
Love Island Australia season one first aired in 2018, with a cast of sexy singletons ranging from ages of 21 to 32.
John James among the oldest contestants, while Tayla Damir was the youngest in the villa.
Here are all the ages of the Love Island Australia season one cast…
Cassidy was 23 years old when she took part in Love Island Australia – she’s now 25.
Love Island’s Erin is now 25 years old, she was 23 when she appeared on the reality show two years ago.
Millie is approaching 26 years old now, meaning she was 24 when she took part in the first season of Love Island.
Natasha Cherie is 25 now.
Tayla Damir was just 21 on Love Island Australia. She’s now 23.
Kim was 22 years old when she entered the villa, and is now 24.
Eden is now 27 years old.
Grant was 22 when he walked into Love Island – he’s now 24.
Josh is 25 years of age.
Justin was among the oldest contestants on Love Island in 2018 at 27 years old. He’s now 29.
John James was 32 on Love Island Australia, meaning he’s now 34.
Elias is now 29 years old.
