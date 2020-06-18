Love Island Australia Season One Cast: Their Ages Revealed

Love Island Australia cast: Their ages at the time range from 21 to 32. Picture: ITV2

Love Island Australia season one have a cast as gorgeous as you’d expect – but how old are they?

Love Island Australia season one first aired in 2018, with a cast of sexy singletons ranging from ages of 21 to 32.

John James among the oldest contestants, while Tayla Damir was the youngest in the villa.

Here are all the ages of the Love Island Australia season one cast…

How old is Cassidy McGill?

Love Island Australia: Cassidy McGill. Picture: ITV2

Cassidy was 23 years old when she took part in Love Island Australia – she’s now 25.

Erin Alysha Barnett’s age

Love Island Australia: Erin Alysha. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Erin is now 25 years old, she was 23 when she appeared on the reality show two years ago.

What is Millie Fuller’s age?

Love Island Australia: Millie Fuller. Picture: ITV2

Millie is approaching 26 years old now, meaning she was 24 when she took part in the first season of Love Island.

How old is Natasha Cherie?

Love Island Australia: Natasha Cherie. Picture: ITV2

Natasha Cherie is 25 now.

What is Tayla Damir’s age?

Love Island Australia: Tayla Damir. Picture: ITV2

Tayla Damir was just 21 on Love Island Australia. She’s now 23.

Kim Hartnett age

Love Island Australia: Kim Hartnett. Picture: ITV2

Kim was 22 years old when she entered the villa, and is now 24.

How old is Eden Dally?

Love Island Australia: Eden Dally. Picture: ITV2

Eden is now 27 years old.

Grant Crapp age

Love Island Australia: Grant Crapp. Picture: ITV2

Grant was 22 when he walked into Love Island – he’s now 24.

How old is Josh Moss?

Love Island Australia: Josh Moss. Picture: ITV2

Josh is 25 years of age.

Justin Lacko age

Love Island Australia: Justin Lacko. Picture: ITV2

Justin was among the oldest contestants on Love Island in 2018 at 27 years old. He’s now 29.

How old is Charlie Taylor?

Love Island Australia: Charlie Taylor. Picture: ITV2

John James Parton age

Love Island Australia: John James. Picture: ITV2

John James was 32 on Love Island Australia, meaning he’s now 34.

Elias Chigros

Love Island Australia: Elias Chigros. Picture: ITV2

Elias is now 29 years old.

