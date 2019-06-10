Who Is Danny Williams? Meet The Love Island Newbie Who Modelled With Little Mix

10 June 2019, 15:55

Danny Williams is joining the Love Island 2019 cast
Danny Williams is joining the Love Island 2019 cast. Picture: ITV2

Love Island viewers saw the arrival of another bombshell on Sunday night, as Danny Williams' entrance was teased at the end of the show.

If there weren’t already enough love triangles in the Love Island villa, Danny Williams has joined the contestants to stir things up a bit.

But who is Danny, and why does his claim to fame involve Little Mix? Here’s the lowdown…

Who is Danny Williams and how old is he?

Danny Williams is a 21-year-old model from Hull. He describes himself as “really easy-going, friendly and approachable” but also said he’s “too laid back” and “too trusting”.

Before entering the villa, Danny said his relationship history is “a bit up and down”.

Danny Williams’ Instagram handle

You can follow Danny Williams on Instagram @itsdannywilliams, where the 21 year old regularly posts his modelling photos and topless snaps of himself after a gruelling workout.

Danny Williams frequently posts topless selfies
Danny Williams frequently posts topless selfies. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

Danny’s connection to Little Mix

The model’s claim to fame is that he was on the front cover of a magazine with the Little Mix ladies, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson.

His cover shot with Jade was put on the front cover, after they all did separate shots with each of the pop stars.

Danny said before entering the villa: “I’m a full-time model and was on the front cover of a magazine with Little Mix. When that came out, it went viral! I met all the girls, there was me and three other lads and we all did separate shots with a girl each and we did group shots at the end. My shot with Jade was on the front cover. It was a really cool shot!”

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm, but you can also catch up with extra gossip on Aftersun which airs Sundays at 10pm after the main show.

