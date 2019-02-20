Jade Thirlwall Boyfriend: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship With Jed Elliott – Everything You Need To Know

20 February 2019, 14:30

Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years
Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years. Picture: Getty / Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has been with boyfriend Jed Elliott for over three years, describing their initial meeting as “love at first sight”. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Jade Thirlwall may be one quarter of Little Mix, alongside Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, but her global fame hasn’t affected her long-term relationship with boyfriend Jed Elliot – who is a bassist for rock group The Struts.

The pop star and her musician beau have been together since 2015, but what else do we know about their relationship?

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

How they met

The adorable pair were introduced in Los Angeles in 2015, by Jade’s bandmate Jesy’s boyfriend at the time – Jake Roche.

Jade previously said she “had to chase him for a few months” but they eventually got together.

Who is Jed Elliot?

Jed is a 27-year-old from Bath and is a bassist for The Struts, whom he has been part of since 2012.

View this post on Instagram

🧡🎸🎂@houseofdiamondssouthshields

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on

He replaced the group’s former bassist Jamie Binns when the band switched record labels.

As they’re both part of world-famous musical groups, Jed and Jade often collaborate their talents, with Jed taking a guitar on their holiday last year so they could jam together.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Jed Elliott (@jedstruts) on

What have they said about their relationship?

Jade and Jed often make sure to publicly show their support for one another on social media, sharing numerous posts about each other when they’re apart.

In December the couple melted hearts when they were reunited after 103 days. Jade posted a clip of their reunion, showing herself running into her man’s arms when he touched down in London.

