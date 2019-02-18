Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

18 February 2019, 17:33

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals. Picture: Getty Images

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have the most amazing friendship and do everything from slaying on stage to partying with each other, do let's dive into some of their best moments.

There’s not much in this world that we love more than Little Mix and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s adorable friendship might just sway us in their favour, as the two stars keep on proving they’re ultimate BFF goals.

From singing in the world’s biggest girl band, to climbing mountains and even slaying co-ordinated outfits, we're ready and waiting to find a best friend that will start a pop bad with us, any takers?

Fashion queens

Nowadays, is it even London Fashion Week if we don’t get the Little Mix ladies front and centre rocking their very best designer clobber?

Jade and Leigh-Anne have turned up the fashion stakes for 2019 and this year have rocked matching Versace dresses and we can’t contain our excitement at the co-ordination and have been sitting front row at fashion week together for years now.

Leigh-Anne and Jade rock the 2018 Fashion Awards
Leigh-Anne and Jade rock the 2018 Fashion Awards. Picture: Getty Images

Girlband goals

Since winning the X Factor back in 2011, the girls have risen to the top of their game and stayed best friends the entire time, which is pretty rare for any band to do.

The girls are with each other throughout their whole Little Mix process, from writing music together, to performing it, touring and meeting fans, who have picked up on what good friends these two are, and they love it.

The girls have always had each other's backs as well as genuinely being mates, with Jade "We're just a bunch of four weirdos who have the best connection ever.

To be honest, we're just so bloody lucky that we got thrown together and that we genuinely get on. We trust each other a lot and look after each other.

We know that whenever something bad happens we can always go to one another to talk about it. We've all got each other's backs. I think that's the key in a friendship; loyalty and trust. We have that massively."

We're not crying, you are.

Adventure pals

Not only do the gals embark on world tours together, because, you know, they're superstars, but Jade and Leigh-Anne are currently training to climb actual Mount Kilimanjaro together for charity, and if that doesn't put their friendship to the test, we don't know what will!

