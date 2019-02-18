WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Reveals That Little Mix Would Love To Collab With 5 Seconds Of Summer

Jade Thirlwall has revealed Little Mix would like to collab with 5SOS. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix ladies love the ‘Youngblood’ band – and they want to get in the studio for a collab!

If Jade Thirlwall has her way, there’s about to be another VERY exciting Little Mix collaboration in the future… with none other than 5 Seconds Of Summer!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joined In The Bath By Surprise Guest Ahead Of BRIT Awards

During a fan Q&A, Jade revealed that 5SOS would be her band of choice to work with next, as she and Perrie Edwards are fully obsessed with their song, ‘Youngblood’.

She told fans, “The 5SOS guys, now that would be pretty epic. Me and Pez absolutely love ‘Youngblood’. I think that’s one of the best songs of the year to be honest.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Little Mix have collaborated with another band – they teamed up with Spanish boyband CNCO for ‘Reggaeton Lento’ in 2017.

5SOS, manwhile, have worked with The Chainsmokers but are yet to collab with a girlband thus far.

Make it happen, guys – we NEED This collab.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News