Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joined In The Bath By Surprise Guest Ahead Of BRIT Awards

15 February 2019, 15:17

Jade Thirlwall and the rest of the Little Mix ladies have been urging their fans to vote for them ahead of the BRIT Awards next week.

Little Mix are up for two BRIT Awards next week, so Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have been urging their fans to vote ever since they received their nominations.

The girls are up for British Video for their song with Nicki Minaj, 'Woman Like Me', as well as British Group.

Voting closes very soon, so on Thursday evening the girls made sure to give their followers some more reminders.

Fans Spot That Little Mix Have Unfollowed Their Old Label SYCO After Changing Management.

Little Mix urged their followers to vote for them ahead of the Brit Awards
Little Mix urged their followers to vote for them ahead of the BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Taking to the group’s Instagram Stories, the girls showed off their previous award by putting it in the bath with Jade as she sat in the bubbles with a glass of wine.

To protect her modesty they added the caption: “BritVidLittleMix”.

The hilarious video showed Jade looking lovingly toward the other end of the bath before the camera panned to show what sat at the other side of the tub.

Resting alongside a glass of white wine on the edge of the bath was the BRIT Award the girls won in 2017 for British Single.

They also uploaded a clip of Leigh-Anne cooking and ‘accidentally’ picking up their BRIT instead of a wooden spoon.

