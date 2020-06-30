Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Secretly ‘Starts Romance’ With Lucie Donlan Following Split From Demi Jones

30 June 2020, 14:42

Luke Mabbott has allegedly moved on from Demi Jones with Lucie Donlan
Luke Mabbott has allegedly moved on from Demi Jones with Lucie Donlan. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Luke M is reportedly dating Lucie Donlan after he and Demi Jones ended their relationship earlier this month.

Love Island star Luke Mabbott has allegedly ‘started a romance’ with former Islander Lucie Donlan.

The Justin Bieber look-alike had been dating Demi Jones after their stint on the winter series of the show, earlier this year, before splitting earlier this month.

It seems Luke M has now got his eyes set on another star of the show, as a source revealed to a tabloid that he and Lucie are at the start of their romance.

They said: “Luke and Lucie have been speaking for a few weeks but they haven't actually met up yet.”

Luke M and Demi Jones dated for 5 months
Luke M and Demi Jones dated for 5 months. Picture: Instagram

Some eagle-eyed fans have also noticed the two have been seemingly in-directing each other in their Instagram captions lately.

Lucie shared a sultry bikini snap on June 20, writing: "Just recently I’ve been catching feelings....not flights.”

She went on to share another smiley beach picture, penning: "Dear tummy...Sorry for all the butterflies lately. I swear it’s not my fault.. it’s his.”

Luke M then shared a post yesterday [June 29], where he was all smiles, and wrote: "Since you’ve been around I smile a lot more than I used to.”

Fans became quickly invested in the back and forth captions, with one commenting saying: "Whos the lucky woman? [sic].”

Another wrote: “Someone sent me a pic and their insta posts are mirroring eachother. I mean the pic was not conclusive but good luck to them if it's true [sic].”

Not only have the loved-up pair been sharing captions about each other, but fans noticed that Demi had something to say about the speculative romance.

The day after Lucie shared her caption about ‘catching feelings’, Demi went on to post a stunning summery snap, writing: “Honey.. you should take my advice catch that flight, not the feeling.”

Fans were adamant this was about the rumoured new relationship between her former beau and Lucie, with comments which read: “Girls find out EVERYTHING,” and "We’re basically the FBI."

Paige Turley has been making her Instagram stories more 'understandable'

Love Island’s Paige Turley Subtitles Her Instagram Stories For Fans Who Don’t 'Understand Her Accent’

