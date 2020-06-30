Love Island’s Paige Turley Subtitles Her Instagram Stories For Fans Who Don’t 'Understand Her Accent’

30 June 2020, 12:09

Paige Turley has been making her Instagram stories more 'understandable'
Paige Turley has been making her Instagram stories more 'understandable'. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Paige Turley has decided to start adding subtitles to her Instagram stories.

Love Island winner Paige Turley has started adding subtitles to her Instagram stories so that her fans can understand her more.

On Monday [June 29] she shared a snap of the view outside of her flat, writing: "Today's weather called for a lazy day. It has consisted of sticking on party lashes, face masks & pulling the couches together for cocktails.

The Love Island 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

"Ps yes I am subtitling myself for those who don't understand my accent or for those hard of hearing followers [sic].”

Following up, the Scottish star has since stuck to her word and written out what she says on her Instagram stories, as a caption underneath.

Paige Turley has started transcribing her Instagram stories
Paige Turley has started transcribing her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Paige Turley came up with a way for fans to 'understand' her better
Love Island's Paige Turley came up with a way for fans to 'understand' her better. Picture: Instagram

This comes after she and her Love Island winner beau Finn Tapp moved in together in their new Manchester home.

The pair, who won the ITV2 dating show’s first winter series earlier this year, splashed out on a three-bedroom apartment, which overlooks the city.

According to OK! Magazine, they even have a walk-in wardrobe and a dressing room in one of the bedrooms.

Paige revealed that she never actually visited the new place before buying it, but trusted her footballer boyfriend to pick out the flat.

She said: "We viewed a couple of apartments in a different block to what we’re in but only Finn was able to see our actual apartment. I’d only seen a video so I had to put my trust in him.”

Manchester became the spot they settled on as it’s the halfway point between their family homes as Paige is from Scotland and Finn is from Milton Keynes.

The couple are one of the only remaining lovebirds from the 2020 series of Love Island, so it’s only right they take a step forward in their relationship!

