Love Island Fans Joke 'Justin Bieber Is Going Into The Villa' As Bombshell Luke Mabbott Is Unveiled

23 January 2020, 12:34

Fans have been comparing the two
Fans have been comparing the two. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Love Island fans have compared Luke Mabbott to Justin Bieber, saying he looks 'exactly' like him.

Love Island's latest addition, Luke Mabbott, has been compared to Justin Bieber, with some fans saying he's the 'spitting image' of the 'Yummy' singer.

Once it was announced that he would be heading to South Africa, viewers were quick to compare the two on Twitter.

Love Island Producers ‘Encouraged’ Twins Jess And Eve To Go For Callum Jones And Mike Boateng

One person wrote: "Justin bieber is going in the villa???? Luke M is a spit image!!!"

Someone even joked that Luke was in fact the real JB and that he was going into the villa to promote his new track.

Fans have compared Luke M to JB
Fans have compared Luke M to JB. Picture: Instagram

They said: "Luke is actually Justin Bieber undercover going to promote Yummy #LoveIsland."

Ahead of joining the singletons in Cape Town, the 24-year-old revealed that he's often been mistaken for the Biebs, saying: “I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times.

"I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because they thought I was him!”

Luke admitted Paige Turley has caught his attention, adding: "I've definitely got my eyes on Paige the most, she is definitely my type."

Fans have compared Luke M to JB
Fans have compared Luke M to JB. Picture: Instagram

He's also said he's keen on getting to know Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips and Rebecca Gormley in the villa.

Despite the girls already being in couples, he added: 'I'm willing to step on a few toes,' to get who he wants.

Luke M is set to shake things up with his new co-star Luke T in Thursday night's episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

