Love Island's Molly Smith: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us All You Need To Know About Casa Amor Contestant

Love Island's Molly Smith is a model. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram / ITV2

Love Island’s Molly Smith has caught the eye of Callum Jones in Casa Amor – get to know the stunning model here.

Casa Amor has certainly shaken things up for the Love Island cast, especially after the arrival of Molly Smith who turned Callum Jones’ head within moments of the bombshells’ entrance.

It looks like Molly is set to stay on the show, if the attention she’s receiving from Callum is anything to go by, so fans better get to know the reality TV star hopeful.

After a scroll through her stunning Instagram profile, @mollysmith19, here are five things you’ll want to know about the 25-year-old from Manchester...

Molly Smith's Instagram is full of glamorous modelling pictures

Molly Smith's modelling pictures are all over her Instagram. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

Molly is clearly a very in-demand model, working with brands including Rebellious Fashion, Public Desire, JD Sports, and Look Of The Day.

She also worked on the campaign for Manchester United player Jesse Lingard’s clothing range and featured on InTheStyle’s website showing off the brand's clothes.

The Casa Amor star has already brushed shoulders with former islander Molly-Mae Hague

Molly has already brushed shoulders with Molly-Mae Hague from 2019 Love Island. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

After the launch of her clothing collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, 2019 islander Molly-Mae was thrown a huge party to celebrate and 2020 islander Molly was just one of the guests in attendance.

Her ex-boyfriend is also mates with former islanders Eyal Booker and Charlie Frederick.

Molly can rock short hair and long hair thanks to her fab extensions

Molly rocks gorgeous long blonde extensions. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

Molly looks just as stunning with short hair. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

If you scroll way back the earlier days of Molly’s Instagram, there are a few snaps of her with shorter locks but she tends to wear tape extensions – something which she posted about in September 2019.

The model now has long blonde locks almost to her waist.

She's a jet-setter

Molly Smith spent some time in LA in 2018 for a number of shoots. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

In 2018 Molly embarked on a trip to the US, visiting Los Angeles and Las Vegas for a series of photo shoots including one on Malibu Beach.

She’s also clearly a party lover, posting a number of pics of her glamorous nights in Ibiza and Marbella over a few summers.

The islander is seriously into the gym

The blonde beauty makes it very clear she’s a keen fitness bunny by sharing numerous pictures of herself in her gym gear as well as videos of herself working out.

It's no wonder she was asked by JD to model their sportswear!

