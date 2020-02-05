Eva Zapico's Age, Nationality & Jet Setting Lifestyle As She Turns Heads In Casa Amor

Eva Zapico headed into Casa Amor and has turned heads already. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/ Instagram @evezapico

Who is the Casa Amor who has turned Love Island's Nas Majeed's head even quicker than Demi did? Everything you need to know about the recruiter from Bromley as she turns the heat up in the villa...

Casa Amor is officially bringing all the drama viewers were expecting on the first series of winter Love Island, including the unlucky-in-love Nas Majeed, who, after finding a couple in Demi Jones, quickly had his head turned by Eva Zapico.

One of the six new female islanders brought in to shake everything up, Eva definitely wasted no time getting stuck in with everyone and could very well be settling into her place back in the villa- so, let's find out everything there is to know about her!

What's Eva's job?

The islander, when she isn't frolicking in the sun, is a recruitment consultant in London! She says her biggest turn off in a man is someone who smells or sweats too much, so boys, hit the shower!

How old is Eva Zapico?

At just 21 years old, Eva is one of the younger contestants to head into the show, but that hasn't stopped her from causing quite a stir!

Where is Eva from?

She's from Bromley, London, but has posted onto her IG page that she's 1/4 Belizean!

What's Eva's Instagram handle?

You can keep up with Eva's luxurious lifestyle on her IG page, which has already amassed 10 thousand followers, where she can be spotted jetting off all over the world, from Dubai, to Ibiza and Italy, and eating at some of the fanciest restaurants in London!

