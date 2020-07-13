Love Island’s Demi Jones Is ‘Better Off Alone’ After Luke Mabbott Dubs New Girlfriend Lucie Donlan His ‘Partner In Crime’

Demi Jones has hinted she's happier without Love Island ex Luke M. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Demi Jones has said that she’s ‘better off alone’ after her Love Island ex Luke Mabbott moved on with Lucie Donlan.

Love Island’s Demi Jones has been adapting to the single life after she and her former co-star Luke Mabbott ended their relationship last month.

After the Justin Bieber look-alike moved on with another Islander Lucie Donlan, Demi was quick to like a tweet which implied that she’s much happier by herself.

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Secretly ‘Starts Romance’ With Lucie Donlan Following Split From Demi Jones

The tweet read: “Lockdown has taught me I’m better off alone man, I have no patience for anyone’s rubbishiness [sic].”

This came after Luke M shared a picture of him and Lucie all loved-up, with the caption: “My partner in crime,” alongside surfing emojis.

Demi Jones said she was 'better off' without Luke M. Picture: Twitter

The pair had only just confirmed their relationship, over the weekend, sharing their first selfies together after there was heavy speculation that they had started dating.

Demi appeared to have thrown shade at the new relationship after tweeting on July 8: "Girlllllllll, know your worth [yawning emoji] [sic],” leading fans to believe she was not here for her ex-beau moving on quickly.

This isn’t the first time that a dig has been made about Luke M’s new romance.

Last month, after Lucie had been dropping indirects about her new flame, in Instagram captions, Demi also joined in.

Lucie Donlan has started dating Luke M. Picture: Instagram

On June 20, the surfer first penned: "Just recently I’ve been catching feelings....not flights.”

In another snap, she then added: "Dear tummy...Sorry for all the butterflies lately. I swear it’s not my fault.. it’s his.”

It wasn’t long before Demi added to the comments, sharing a bikini picture, writing: "Honey.. you should take my advice catch that flight, not the feeling.”

Luke M and Demi had been seeing each other for around five months, following their stint on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News