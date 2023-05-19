Love Island’s Tom Clare Spotted With Mystery Girl In Ibiza Weeks After Samie Elishi Split

19 May 2023, 11:51

Love Island's Tom and Samie split last month
Love Island's Tom and Samie split last month. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Clare and BFF Casey O’Gorman from Love Island have jetted off to Ibiza together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Tom Clare has been pictured with a mystery girl in Ibiza just weeks after splitting from Samie Elishi.

The footballer jetted off to Ibiza with his BFF and co-star Casey O’Gorman as they appeared to live it up on a yacht during their trip.

Love Island Has 'Signed Up' A Pantomime Actress With A Soap Star Mum

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, Tom and Casey were joined by a few girls on the yacht, and the former was even pictured getting very cosy with one of the girls in particular.

This comes just weeks after he and Samie confirmed their split, becoming the fourth couple from this year’s series to call it quits.

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman from Love Island have jetted off to Ibiza together
Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman from Love Island have jetted off to Ibiza together. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Tom shared a statement on his Instagram Stories at the end of April, confirming that they had gone their separate ways.

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her," said Tom at the time, "I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Samie later addressed their split, revealing in a YouTube video just days later that ‘it ended on good terms’, adding: “No one has done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there.”

Elsewhere in the video, she shared her cancer scare with fans, revealing that she found a five-centimetre lump in her neck.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split a month after Love Island
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split a month after Love Island. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split at the end of April
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split at the end of April. Picture: ITV2

She has since updated fans on her health scare, revealing she has a surgery date locked in as she must now undergo surgery to remove half of her thyroid in order to have the lump removed.

However, Samie is yet to share exactly when the surgery will be taking place.

The reality star previously revealed that she discovered the lump on her neck thanks to Love Island fans after her family and friends received a string of messages from viewers sharing their concerns.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the lyrics to Lewis Capaldi's 'The Pretender'

Inside Lewis Capaldi’s Candid ‘The Pretender’ Lyrics & The Meaning Behind Them

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend

Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

TV & Film

All the details on Beetlejuice 2

All The Details On 'Beetlejuice 2': Cast, Release Date & All The Latest News

TV & Film

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Are Harry Styles and Candice dating?

Harry Styles 'Growing Close' To Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star