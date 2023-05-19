Love Island’s Tom Clare Spotted With Mystery Girl In Ibiza Weeks After Samie Elishi Split

Love Island's Tom and Samie split last month. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tom Clare and BFF Casey O’Gorman from Love Island have jetted off to Ibiza together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Tom Clare has been pictured with a mystery girl in Ibiza just weeks after splitting from Samie Elishi.

The footballer jetted off to Ibiza with his BFF and co-star Casey O’Gorman as they appeared to live it up on a yacht during their trip.

Love Island Has 'Signed Up' A Pantomime Actress With A Soap Star Mum

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, Tom and Casey were joined by a few girls on the yacht, and the former was even pictured getting very cosy with one of the girls in particular.

This comes just weeks after he and Samie confirmed their split, becoming the fourth couple from this year’s series to call it quits.

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman from Love Island have jetted off to Ibiza together. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Tom shared a statement on his Instagram Stories at the end of April, confirming that they had gone their separate ways.

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her," said Tom at the time, "I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Samie later addressed their split, revealing in a YouTube video just days later that ‘it ended on good terms’, adding: “No one has done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there.”

Elsewhere in the video, she shared her cancer scare with fans, revealing that she found a five-centimetre lump in her neck.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split a month after Love Island. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split at the end of April. Picture: ITV2

She has since updated fans on her health scare, revealing she has a surgery date locked in as she must now undergo surgery to remove half of her thyroid in order to have the lump removed.

However, Samie is yet to share exactly when the surgery will be taking place.

The reality star previously revealed that she discovered the lump on her neck thanks to Love Island fans after her family and friends received a string of messages from viewers sharing their concerns.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital