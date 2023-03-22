The Second Winter Love Island 2023 Couple Confirm Split Just Hours After The First

The second Love Island 2023 couple have broken up just a week after the show ended. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Another Love Island couple have called it quits after Casey O’Gorman revealed he and Rosie Seabrook broke up two weeks after leaving the villa.

Just hours after former Love Island 2023 contestant Casey O’Gorman announced he and Rosie Seabrook had called time on their relationship, another couple from the winter series confirmed their split.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin, who met for the first time after leaving the villa, had been dating after they both arrived back in the UK after their stint on the show.

However, Zara confirmed that their short-lived romance is over, making them the second couple to call it quits just a week after the show’s final.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zara said in a statement: “Hey everyone, Jordan & I would like to acknowledge the increasing public support for us to be seen as an exclusive couple.”

Love Island's Zara confirmed her split from Jordan. Picture: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown/Instagram

She continued: “After a few dates since leaving the villa, we know that we definitely get along & enjoy each others company.”

Going on to say she sees their bond on a friendship level, she added: “It’s been 2 & a half weeks of getting to know each other, & for now it’s a fun friendship between us.

“We have a lot of respect for each other & that’s what matters.”

Jordan posted the same statement to his Instagram Stories.

Love Island's Zara and Jordan had been dating since they met outside of the villa. Picture: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown/Instagram

Love Island's Jordan and Zara are the second series 9 couple to split. Picture: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown/Instagram

Love Island's Zara said she and Jordan see each other more as friends. Picture: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown/Instagram

This comes after they appeared on the show at different times, with the pair connecting on Instagram upon their return to the UK and enjoying a series of dates together.

Their split follows Casey and Rosie’s after Casey took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to respond to a fan Q&A about their romance.

He said: “Rosie and I have spoken… she's a great girl. Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward."

