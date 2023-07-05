Lana Jenkins And Ron Hall 'Split' Three Months After Love Island

Love Island's Ron and Lana have apparently broken up after 3 months together. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Winter Love Island finalists Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have reportedly called it quits just a few months after meeting on the show.

Love Island series 9 finalists Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have split three months after meeting on the show, according to reports.

The pair first met on the winter series earlier this year, where they became runners-up behind winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

According to this tabloid, the pair struggled with long distance but have ended things amicably as they are said to still be ‘good friends’.

Lana and Ron go official

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have reportedly split 3 months after Love Island. Picture: Ron Hall/Instagram

An insider said: “Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now.

“Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends.

“Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult.”

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins were runners-up on Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2

Ron and Lana made their relationship official on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

There appears to be no bad blood between Ron and Lana as they still follow each other on Instagram and their feeds still feature many photos with one another.

Ron and Lana are yet to publicly comment on reports about their split.

There are now four couples still together from series 9 including winners Kai & Sanam, Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad, Will Young & Jessie Wynter and Tom Clare & Samie Elishi - who have reconciled after briefly splitting in April.

