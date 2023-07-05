Lana Jenkins And Ron Hall 'Split' Three Months After Love Island

5 July 2023, 09:42

Love Island's Ron and Lana have apparently broken up after 3 months together
Love Island's Ron and Lana have apparently broken up after 3 months together. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Winter Love Island finalists Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have reportedly called it quits just a few months after meeting on the show.

Love Island series 9 finalists Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have split three months after meeting on the show, according to reports.

The pair first met on the winter series earlier this year, where they became runners-up behind winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

According to this tabloid, the pair struggled with long distance but have ended things amicably as they are said to still be ‘good friends’.

When Is The Love Island Series 10 Final?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Lana and Ron go official

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have reportedly split 3 months after Love Island
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have reportedly split 3 months after Love Island. Picture: Ron Hall/Instagram

An insider said: “Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now.

“Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends.

“Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult.”

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins were runners-up on Love Island series 9
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins were runners-up on Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2
Ron and Lana made their relationship official on Love Island
Ron and Lana made their relationship official on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

There appears to be no bad blood between Ron and Lana as they still follow each other on Instagram and their feeds still feature many photos with one another.

Ron and Lana are yet to publicly comment on reports about their split.

There are now four couples still together from series 9 including winners Kai & Sanam, Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad, Will Young & Jessie Wynter and Tom Clare & Samie Elishi - who have reconciled after briefly splitting in April.

Will and Jessie React To Their Best Love Island Moments | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Has Taylor Swift made an 'Enchanted' music video?

Did Taylor Swift Just Accidentally Confirm An 'Enchanted' Music Video?

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

A closer look at Margot Robbie's Barbie outfits

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Outfits & Dreamiest Barbiecore Looks That Have Us In A Chokehold

Features

Margot Robbie has starred in a number of huge movies

Margot Robbie Fact File: Everything You Need To Know About The Barbie Actress

The lowdown on the Red, White & Royal Blue movie

The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Is The Talk Of The Internet: Here’s What You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star