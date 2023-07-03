Did Tom Clare Just Confirm He And Samie Elishi Are Back On?

Tom comes up with a poem to win Samie back

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Tom Clare seemed to just hint he and ex Samie Elishi are back together.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi reached the final of Love Island series nine earlier this year in South Africa, but split just a couple of months after the series wrapped.

But two months later it looks like they’re dating again after Tom posted a pretty telling TikTok.

Taking part in the viral trend which compares your childhood crush to your current one, Tom showed a picture of Maddison Beer and then a picture of Samie, including a clip of himself looking rather smug.

It comes after Tom told Maya Jama on Love Island: Aftersun he’s ‘off the market’.

Tom Clare called Samie Elishi his current crush. Picture: Getty

The former couple have also been pictured hanging out together on multiple occasions, including a holiday with friends and catching up with fellow Islanders.

Tom’s comments on his latest post are full of things like: “Tom go get your girl you guys are perfect,” and, “they’re back together!”

“Never been made happier by a TikTok,” said another.

“I’m screaming! Crying! Of happiness,” wrote one emotionally invested fan.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split in April. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi reached the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

Tom and Samie sparked rumours they’re back together just a few weeks ago, when they were spotted looking cosy in Marbella.

In a video posted on one of their friends’ Instagram Stories - which a fan has now shared to TikTok - they were seen standing with a group of friends as Tom leaned into Samie.

