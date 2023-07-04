When Is The Love Island Series 10 Final?

The Love Island series 10 finale is approaching. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island series 10 will come to an end in a matter of weeks, but when is the finale?

Love Island’s 2023 summer series is midway through and fans are getting to know the likes of Zachariah Noble, Tyrique Hyde, Molly Marsh and Kady McDermott as they attempt to find love in Mallorca.

The show started on Monday 5 June but the Love Island final will take place in the next month or so, usually at the start of August.

The season is 10 weeks long, with 49 episodes in total, but when is the Love Island summer 2023 final?

The Love Island final will likely take place 31st July. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island series 10 final?

Love Island’s 2023 summer series will likely wrap on Monday 31st July, although ITV2 are yet to confirm a date for the final episode.

Maya Jama will host the final episode, counting down the final four couples until one is crowned the winners of Love Island summer 2023, taking home the £50,000 prize.

The episode is usually around 90 minutes long and sees the couples have their final dates before they have a ‘prom’ to celebrate the end of the show.

The girls typically get to pick out dresses and have a pamper day before the big finale while the boys get dressed up in suits and write speeches for their partner.

Kady McDermott and Zachariah Noble are looking for love in the villa. Picture: ITV2

The Islanders are midway through their villa experience. Picture: ITV2

At the end of the episode the couples read their speeches to one another, leaving their co-stars and viewers teary-eyed with their declarations of love.

Series nine’s winners were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and series eight’s king and queen of the villa were Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who have now split.

