Sophie Turner Calls Taylor Swift A ‘Hero’ For Supporting Her Through Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner called Taylor Swift a 'hero'. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Sophie Turner has thanked Taylor Swift for supporting her in the midst of her divorce from Joe Jonas and praised her for having ‘a heart gold’.

Sophie Turner has opened up on her split from Joe Jonas in a new interview with Vogue, calling the days after they announced their divorce ‘the worst few days of my life’.

As she flew back and forth from the US to be with her kids while on breaks from filming her new TV series Joan, she reached out to Taylor Swift to ask if she knew anyone who was renting so she could get a place to stay with her two daughters, Willa and Delphine. To her surprise, Taylor offered her her own apartment in New York for free.

Taylor briefly dated Joe Jonas as a teenager, a relationship that led a young Tay to write ‘Forever & Always’ after he broke up with her in a 27-second phone call, so the women had naturally never built up a proper friendship, but last year Taylor went above and beyond for Sophie when she was in need.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner said. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” she says. “She really has a heart of gold.”

Sophie Turner is now good friends with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

The two women were spotted on a few dinners out in the city at glitzy Manhattan restaurants, cementing Sophie’s place in Taylor’s squad.

While Sophie wasn’t able to speak publicly about details of her divorce, she did address the cruel reports that surfaced claiming her alleged ‘party’ lifestyle led to their divorce, with Sophie stating: “[I’ve] never been a partier.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split in 2023. Picture: Getty

She said: “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”

Sophie said she’s still ‘in shock’ over the media’s reaction to their split and the number of incorrect stories that spun off the back of it.

Sophie Turner has been dividing her time between the US and the UK for her kids. Picture: Getty

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s*** up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock,” she said.

Joan comes out on ITV this autumn and Sophie has credited the entire cast and crew for supporting her throughout last year’s events, calling them her ‘emotional support people’ and her ‘family’.

