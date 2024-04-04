Are Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman And Lucinda Strafford Dating?

Love Island's Lucinda uploaded a TikTok featuring Casey. Picture: TikTok: @lucinda

By Tiasha Debray

Fresh off Love Island All-Stars, has Casey O’Gorman found love outside the villa in fellow ex-contestant Lucinda Strafford?

Love Island’s resident cheeky chap Casey O’Gorman had no luck during his time in the All Stars villa in 2024.

After joining as a bombshell, Casey’s history with Georgia Harrison soon clouded his time in the villa and despite getting to know Kaz Kamwi and having eyes for Molly Smith, he was soon dumped from the island alongside Eve Gale who he was coupled with at the time.

Casey’s friendship with All-Stars winner Tom Clare was what fans kept coming back for and the best friends still make fun content together for social media.

But there’s another video he starred in recently that’s raised eyebrows and started the rumours that he and Lucinda Strafford could be dating.

Casey O'Gorman appeared on Love Island All Stars in 2024. Picture: ITV

Lucinda was in the seventh season of Love Island that aired in 2021, where Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners. It seems like Casey and Lucinda spent some time together recently which sparked rumours of romance.

Lucinda uploaded a video to TikTok of herself on a regional train. The video is only seven seconds long, however, it began with Lucinda saying “wassup TikTok” to the camera and then pulling a funny face.

She then panned sideways and revealed Casey sitting next to her who then also said “Wassup Tiktok” and pulled another funny face.

The pair continued this back and forth a few times, progressively getting sillier and then burst out laughing. It seemed like Lucinda was making fun of Casey, who often started his TikToks with the phrase ‘wassup TikTok’, and their laughter and chemistry together seemed to have fans delighted.

Lucinda Strafford and Casey O'Gorman come together for TikTok

One wrote under the video, “I do see Lucinda and Casey dating”, the comment itself received over one thousand likes. Another fan wrote, “Wait, can this be a thing,” whilst another wrote, “The duo we didn’t know we needed.”

Whilst fans seemed surprised at the random pairing, upon reflection, it seemed viewers thought the couple made a lot of sense together.

One fan wrote “Lucinda is the girl version of Tom,” probably referring to Tom Clare, Casey’s best friend.

Lucinda pokes fun at Georgia H in the comment section of her TikTok. Picture: TikTok: @lucinda

It was a free for all in the comment section of her TikTok as Lucinda began poking fun at Georgia H after a fan wrote, “Offer him a spiritual reading,” to which she replied, “I’ve seen his grandad too.”

Lucinda was referring to the breakdown of Casey and Georgia’s fling before All Stars where she claimed to have seen the ghost of his late grandad, which led him to… well essentially get the ick and pull away from the relationship.

While he and Georgia weren’t meant to be, perhaps funny girl Lucinda would be the right match.

