What Happened Between Love Island's Georgia Harrison And Bombshell Casey O'Gorman?

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman is looking to explore his connections further in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars has been delivering on the awkward exes front but how do Georgia H and Casey know one another? Did they date? Here are the details.

Casey O'Gorman is striding into the Love Island All Stars villa as a bombshell and it would seem he has unfinished business with Georgia Harrison.

As another couple of islanders with history, the series 9 contestant, who is best mates with Tom Clare, has admitted Georgia H is at the top of his list and it could all be down to a connection explored outside of the ITV2 show.

So how do they know one another? And have they dated before? Well, like with most relationships in and out of the villa, things are complicated.

And as if that wasn't difficult enough, Casey has also confessed he has his eye on Georgia Steel, someone he has been on holiday with and wants to see if there's a "romantic connection".

Georgia Harrison is said to have romantic feelings towards the new Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman?

Heading into the Love Island All Stars villa, Casey has confessed Georgia H is one of the top girls he wants to explore a connection with.

Prior to going in, he said: "Georgia H as well - I know her and we have had a good time together. It’ll be interesting to see if it can develop in any way."

So, did they date? According to reports, the pair did enjoy somewhat of a romantic relationship in September 2023.

A source has said: "Georgia was really keen on Casey and liked him a lot, he's just her type - a cheeky chappy with a great body and sense of humour.

Casey O'Gorman has expressed his feelings towards both the Georgia's in the villa. Picture: ITV2

"But Casey has really enjoyed the high life since Love Island and wanted to stay single so they kept things casual."

Despite being pictured leaving an event together last year, any other moments shared between the two have been kept private.

This could be perfect timing for Georgia H though as she's just lost her current love interest Mitch Taylor to a shock vote.

