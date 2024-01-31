Love Island's Tom Clare Set For More Drama With Georgia S And Molly Smith After Bombshell Arrival

31 January 2024, 14:20 | Updated: 31 January 2024, 14:26

Tom Clare could be set for more drama on Love Island: All Stars
Tom Clare could be set for more drama on Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Clare’s Love Island: All Stars game plan might be thrown off by the arrival of Joanna Chimonides.

Tom Clare is currently caught between Georgia Steel and Molly Smith’s advances after growing close to Callum Jones’ ex while former flame Georgia also had some flirty conversations with him.

He may feel like he’s already won Love Island: All Stars with the attention of the two stunning Islanders, but things could be about to take a turn for the former footballer after the arrival of bombshell Joanna Chimonides.

In his pre-All Stars interview Tom was asked who would be his ‘top Islanders’ to couple up with, from series one to 10, and he listed Joanna as well as current partner Molly and Arabella Chi, who was already in the villa before he arrived.

He confessed: “I really liked Molly Smith, she’s stunning. Joanna Chimonides and Arabella Chi are both very attractive.”

Tom Clare is coupled up with Molly Smith
Tom Clare is coupled up with Molly Smith. Picture: ITV2

Joanna’s arrival could throw a spanner in the works for both Molly and Georgia S who have been spending time with Tom.

Georgia S and Tom may not be coupled up but they’ve been reconnecting in the villa, much to Molly’s dismay, after a summer romance last year.

According to series 10 Islander Scott Van Der Sluis, Georgia and Tom met on a group holiday with loads of other Islanders that was part of a brand deal.

Scott explained on social media this week: “They went on the Jet2 trip together, in the Summer. It was basically loads of islanders I think, it was Tom, Casey, Andrew, Joe Garrett, Catherine - not me, because I was in Fiji.

Georgia S is also getting to know Tom Clare
Georgia S has also been getting to know Tom Clare. Picture: ITV2

Tom Clare shares BTS of eBay photoshoot

"There was loads of people. They met on their anyway. They had a little thing when they came back. But then obviously Georgia went to the games over in Fiji.

“They never rekindled from that. So, now they have."

The love triangle could be set to expand to a love square too, not just because of Joanna’s arrival but because of Tom’s best pal Casey joining as a bombshell; Casey has his eyes on Tom’s current partner Molly.

Love Island: All Stars – Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides arrived as bombshells
Love Island: All Stars – Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides arrived as bombshells. Picture: ITV2

Casey told the tabloids before he entered the villa he has sights set on on Molly, revealing: “I’ve got my eyes on Molly, for sure. I genuinely think she is a 10 out of 10. She seems to have the same interests as me in terms of fitness, but it might be a bit of a hurdle.”

He also has a past with Georgia Harrison, adding: “Georgia H as well - I know her and we have had a good time together. It’ll be interesting to see if it can develop in any way.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

