Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The public has started voting for their favourite couple, so here's who has been voted out off Love Island All Stars so far.

Love Island All Stars has been the gift that keeps on giving for viewers... but for the Islanders it all just got much more real as the public has started to vote for their favourite couple which means some unlucky love searchers are packing their bags and leaving sunny South Africa.

On Tuesday night's episode, host Maya Jama shocked the islanders by announcing a surprise public vote, brutally lining them up in the order of the public's favourite to least favourite couple.

The order was Molly Smith and Tom Clare, Georgia Steel and Callum Jones, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank, Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, Kaz Kamwi and Chris Taylor, Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie, Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran, and Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor.

Liberty and Mitch, who have a had a pretty turbulent time, pulled the short straw this time round and have had to say goodbye to the villa.

The goodbyes didn't stop there though as Maya revealed another twist that two more Islanders would also be dumped from the villa.

The Love Island All Stars cast will start dwindling now. Picture: ITV

Who has been dumped from Love Island All Stars?

Demi Jones

Luis Morrison

Liberty Poole

Mitch Taylor

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison were the first to be dumped from the island after their partners were stolen by bombshells Arabella and Tyler.

The second dumping came as a surprise and kicked out four more Islanders. Liberty and Mitch were the first two dumped as a result of the shock public vote.

After the pair said their goodbyes the episode was left on a cliff hanger as Maya announced: "Two more Islanders will be leaving tonight, and that decision will be down to you."

In the next episode it will be revealed who the cast decided to vote out of the villa.

Georgia S and Tom have flirty meeting on the terrace

Who has left Love Island All Stars?

Jake Cornish

Before the island dumpings began Jake had already decided to leave the villa pretty early on into the show. He quit after being coupled up with his ex-girlfriend Liberty.

Jake and Liberty reportedly had no idea they would see each other on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Since the public voted Molly and Tom as their favourite couple it's likely they are safe at the next public vote, but will they be safe at the hands of their fellow Islanders?

As the public keep on voting for their All Stars winners we will keep this page updated with every person who leaves the show.

