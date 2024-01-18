How Long Is Love Island All Stars On For And When Is The Final?

18 January 2024, 10:53 | Updated: 18 January 2024, 11:25

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2024
Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2024. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars is delivering the goods on ITV but how many weeks is it on for this time?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly Smith and Callum Jones's messy break up, Jake Cornish's shock exit and a cast full of old Love Island stars desperate for love - All Stars has certainly delivered on the drama front.

And if viewing figures and social media is anything to go by, the ITV show filmed in South Africa already has a lot of us hooked to our TV screens every evening - so how long is it going to be on for?

Love Island typically lasts around eight weeks, however, as this is an All Stars version, and producers have already confirmed there's no Casa Amor, the final will be a little bit sooner than we hoped.

Here's the dates you need for your diary as we look at how long our favourite dating show is on for.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole were reunited in the Love Island villa
Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole were reunited in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island All Stars on for?

With the drama at an all-time high, viewers will be sad to hear this winter series will be a lot shorter than usual with a run time of just five weeks.

As there is a summer version, producers worried it would be "overkill" and therefore reduced the amount of weeks they would be filming for.

With Love Island on for a shorter amount of time too, this means key parts to the show are being scrapped, like Casa Amor, with new twists and turns along the way.

Molly Smith has already locked lips with Love Island's Chris
Molly Smith has already locked lips with Love Island's Chris. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island All Stars final?

No exact dates have been given but with a run time of five weeks in mind, the finale night will be around February 19th.

With countless bombshells yet to arrive and no real connections formed, it will be interesting to see who makes that final date night in the villa.

Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 at 9pm.

