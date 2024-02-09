Love Island's Adam Maxted – Ex-Girlfriends, Height And What Happened On Season 2?

Adam Maxted was with Katie Salmon on Love Island series 2
Adam Maxted was with Katie Salmon on Love Island series 2. Picture: ITV2
Adam Maxted has joined the Love Island All Stars cast – get to know the bombshell, including what happened when he was on Love Island season two, here.

Adam Maxted has arrived in the All Stars villa, joining the likes of Callum Jones, Molly Smith, Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Harrison.

The Love Island bombshell was first on the ITV2 dating show in 2016 for season two, where he was coupled up with Katie Salmon.

These days, Adam’s life is far from Love Island as he spends his days in the gym, while working as a professional wrestler so fans are intrigued to see how many heads he turns.

Who is Adam, how tall is he, what happened when he was on Love Island season two and what’s his job these days? Read on to find out.

Adam Maxted was first on Love Island in 2016
Adam Maxted was first on Love Island in 2016. Picture: Adam Maxted/Instagram

Who is Adam Maxted, how old is he?

Adam is an Irish professional wrestler who turned to the sport soon after ditching reality TV fame following his first Love Island stint in 2016.

He has competed across the UK and Ireland as well as internationally in France and Pakistan and currently holds the OTT Tag Team Championship.

The Islander is 31 years old – he was 24 when he first took part in the dating series.

Who was Adam Maxted with on Love Island season two?

Adam was coupled up with Katie Salmon for most of his Love Island experience and they even reached the final, finishing in fourth place. However, they split just two weeks after coming home.

These days Katie is worlds away from the villa that made her famous, with a two-year-old daughter called Thaiga and a new boyfriend.

Adam Maxted on Love Island series 2
Adam Maxted on Love Island series 2. Picture: ITV2

Who are Adam Maxted’s exes?

Adam was with Katie for just two weeks after they left Love Island, a relationship that ended messily when he said of their breakup on X (formerly Twitter): "It’s like when you're eating a kebab after a night out & the first few bites taste good but then u realise that it really isn't nice at all! [sic]"

Katie fired back: "It's like getting socks at Christmas. Practical but no fun."

After his relationship with Katie, Adam dated Carly Taylor, a dance and fitness instructor from Manchester. It’s not known how long their relationship lasted.

How tall is Adam Maxted?

Adam is 6ft 3in!

