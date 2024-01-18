Love Island All Stars Georgia Harrison: Age, Ex-Boyfriends And What Happened On 2017 Series

18 January 2024

Georgia Harrison on Love Island backdrop wearing a bikini alongside a selfie of her in a white vest
Georgia Harrison is older and more mature when it comes to love. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Georgia Harrison has joined the All Stars line up but what do we need to know about her? Here's all the important details including what series she was on and who she was on with.

Love Island All Stars 2024 has welcomed Georgia Harrison back through those famous villa doors and this time she means business when it comes to meeting her next potential boyfriend. Or ex if Joshua Ritchie is anything to go by.

First appearing on Love Island season 3, the reality star has gone on to have quite the career and relationship history which has seen her be hailed as a hero for many women.

From her Love Island romance with Sam Gowland, to putting ex Stephen Bear in prison for revenge porn, it's fair to say Georgia hasn't had much luck in love.

So here's everything you need to know about Georgia H from her age, where she's from and everything that happened in her 2017 series.

Georgia Harrison speaking to Love Island All Star co star Anton
Georgia Harrison has confessed her luck in love is very low. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island All Stars Georgia Harrison?

Age: 29

From: Essex

Job: Influencer/campaigner

Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison

Georgia H has gone on to have a full influencer career since leaving Love Island the first time round. She even appeared on one series on The Only Way Is Essex in 2014.

Other TV show appearances include The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and she's also filmed Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins that will air later this year.

Following this, Georgia has made a hugely positive change to the laws around revenge porn after ex Bear released intimate footage of her without consent.

Making a documentary, Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear, she won over the opinions and hearts of many and was even invited to parliament to discuss the online safety bill. Following her wins and personal experience, she also has a book.

Georgia Harrison set to return to the villa

Who are Georgia Harrison's ex-boyfriends?

As she confessed herself in her Love Island video interview, she's "had yogurt in the fridge longer than her relationships".

She left the villa in 2017 with Sam Gowland, a relationship that quickly fizzled out once they returned back to normality.

Georgia also dated Jake McLean who sadly died in a car accident in Turkey and Bear who she was with on and off for around six months.

The activist also briefly dated Joshua in 2022 with many intrigued to see if there's still a romantic connection between them second time around.

What series of Love Island was Georgia Harrison on who was she on with?

Georgia entered series 3 in 2017 as one of the final bombshells of the series.

She quickly coupled up with Sam who she finished the journey with.

Georgia is most known for entering on day 37 and breaking up the golden couple of the villa, Kim Cetinay and Amber Davies.

She also starred on it with Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood, Camilla Thurlow and Montana Brown.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

