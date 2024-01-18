Is Love Island's Molly And Callum's Split Fake? Here's All The Evidence

Love Island viewers are sceptical as to whether Callum and Molly's split is real. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Molly Smith and Callum Jones have yet to convince Love Island All Stars fans their break up is real - so is it a publicity stunt?

Love Island All Stars welcomed exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones into the villa as bombshells just six months after they confirmed their split following a three and a half year relationship.

For many viewers of the hit ITV2 show, this has smelt a little off from the beginning as many question if their break up was fake and just a move for publicity and exposure.

With many theories popping up all over the place, some Love Island fans have dug a little deeper and think they've come up with evidence that Molly and Callum are indeed just pretending to be single.

However, a close pal of Molly, former Love Island winner Ekin-Su says otherwise.

Here's all the evidence you need to help clear up this Molly and Callum split for good.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith were together for three and a half years. Picture: Callum Jones/Instagram

Love Island fans find social media evidence

Molly and Callum split six months ago and for some, this means by now, they should have both erased all pictures and videos on social media.

Callum has an Instagram feed full of his time with Molly, and for the model, her TikTok still has pinned videos of her ex at the top.

Despite the videos being from March 2023, one fan wrote: "Why would Molly have these tiktoks still up if she broke up with him like, they're even kissing and being all romantic in it.

"I have a feeling they made a plan to get in the #LoveIslandAllStars Villa to gain more followers and exposure."

Another comment read: "Something's not adding up."

Chris and Molly kiss on Love Island

Ekin-Su talks Molly and Callum split

On the other side of the debate, former Love Island winner Ekin is more than certain the couple DID break up six months ago.

In an interview she said: "We’ve seen him at events and he’s single. I don’t think they would both lie about that for the sake of a show or publicity. They moved out of their house together."

Callum's new elephant tattoo

Following their split, Callum headed for a fantastic trip to Bali where he got himself a new tattoo of an elephant.

During their chat together on the first night, Molly pointed out he had a new ink and made a joke about him 'finding himself'.

Had they have still been together, fans don't think Molly would have mentioned it.

A watcher commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Oh Molly spotted a new tattoo on Callum? Maybe they actually did separate #loveisland."

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

