Love Island’s Callum And Molly – What Happened And Why They Split

16 January 2024, 11:48

Love Island's Callum Jones and Molly Smith split in 2023 after three and a half years
Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Callum Jones and Molly Smith met on Love Island series six and were in a long-term relationship. But when and why did they split?

Love Island: All Stars viewers watched the ultimate twist unfold during episode one when exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith – who first met on series six – were reunited in the most awkward scenes we’ve witnessed for quite some time.

Callum and Molly met on Love Island 2020, where he had his head turned by the bombshell after being coupled up with Shaughna Phillips. After the series, which now-exes Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won, they moved in together and went from strength to strength, but last year they announced they’d split.

What happened between Callum and Molly, how long were they together and why did they split? Here’s everything you need to know.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were together for three and a half years
Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

What season of Love Island were Molly and Callum on?

Molly and Callum were on Love Island series six in 2020; the first winter series in South Africa. The winter seasons were paused for a few years following the pandemic but in 2022 they returned to TV screens.

During their season Callum was coupled up with Shaughna, but he re-coupled with Molly when she arrived as a bombshell in Casa Amor. His return to the main villa with Molly on his arm led to Shaughna’s now-iconic line, “Congrats, hun.”

Molly Smith shocked her ex when she arrived on Love Island All Stars
Picture: ITV

How long were Molly and Callum together after Love Island?

Molly and Callum were together for three and a half years after meeting on Love Island series six. They split in September 2023 apparently because Molly wanted to get engaged but Callum hadn’t yet popped the question.

They never directly addressed their breakup, but they kept a number of their photos together up on Instagram, typically a sign things ended amicably.

Their last posts were from their holiday to Ibiza in July and in September it was reported they’d split.

Love Island: All Stars – Callum and Molly were reunited four months after they broke up
Picture: ITV

Why did Molly and Callum split?

Molly and Callum haven’t confirmed the reason why they split but in September when their breakup was reported, a source told the tabloids it was because Molly wanted Callum to propose and he hadn’t.

Their source said: “It’s really sad as they were a sweet couple together but it’s over – and has been for a few weeks. They’re trying to stay friends – they were together for over three years – but it’s difficult. I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen.

“Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He’s now moved out of the home they shared and they’ve split custody of their two dogs.”

